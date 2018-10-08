Are Amazon, UPS & Fedex Open on Columbus Day?

Columbus Day is here and this means that post offices are closed. There is no mail delivery and no packages are delivered by USPS. However, other delivery services are operational. All post offices and federal offices are closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses, nor homes, will get mail. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, there are some states that do not honor the holiday. California, Alaska, Nevada and Hawaii are just some of the states that do not consider Columbus Day to be a public holiday, according to Office Holidays.

For those expecting packages via alternative mailing options, you may be in luck. You may still receive packages from FedEx, Amazon and UPS on Columbus Day. According to Amazon, there may be delays in shipping for Columbus Day, so don’t panic if your package has not arrived yet, though service should generally run on its normal shipping schedule.

When it comes to UPS, business will run as usual on Columbus Day, Monday, October 8, 2018. Columbus Day is listed as a recognized holiday, though it is not observed. The full list of observed holidays for UPS includes:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas

UPS Holiday and UPS Express Critical are still available for the above observed holidays. The holidays and occasions that are recognized, but NOT observed by UPS are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents’ Day

Chinese New Year

Daylight Saving Time begins

St. Patrick’s Day

Passover

Easter

Earth Day

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Flag Day

Ramadan

Father’s Day

UPS Founders’ Day

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Columbus Day

Halloween

Daylight Saving Time ends

Veterans Day

Hanukkah

Kwanzaa

In addition, FedEx reports it is also open for business on Columbus Day this year, but there will not be normal delivery service on the holiday. FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, FedEx Office, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Trade Networks are all open on Columbus Day. FedEx Home Delivery will be closed so you may not get some of your packages.

FedEx Smart Post is running via moderate service because “deliveries may be delayed due to USPS observation of holiday.”

Columbus Day is always on the second Monday in October. Unlike post offices, most restaurants and stores will be open. In addition, some banks will be open, while others are closed. Many schools are closed for the day as well, though most people’s work schedules do not change. Public libraries may choose to close as well.

While most trash companies may carry out their normal garbage removal schedule, some garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reports that their holiday schedule includes Columbus Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day.

Trash removal and other local delivery schedules in certain states should run normally, especially if the state does not observe the day. According to Office Holidays, states that do not observe Columbus Day include:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Hawaii, South Dakota, and Vermont actually mark the day with an alternative holiday or observance.