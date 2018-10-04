Ashley Maddox, ‘Nikki’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Maddox, a former math teacher in Chilton County, Alabama, is accused of sexual misconduct with three students.

Ashley Nicole Maddox, who is also called “Nikki,” is 31-years-old and from Clanton. She’s one of a string of female teachers to be accused of misconduct with students in the past few years in the United States. You can see examples of other cases later in this article.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ashley Maddox Is Accused in a Dozen Sex-Related Charges

A Chilton County High School math teacher was arrested Wednesday on a dozen sex-related charges involving three different students. Ashley Nicole "Nikki" Maddox, 31, is charged with two Class C felonies and 10 Class A misdemeanors: https://t.co/hYSrCsLuhx pic.twitter.com/LrInqnrD4G — AL.com (@aldotcom) October 3, 2018

According to AL.com, authorities are alleging that Ashley Maddox engaged in multiple sex-related acts with students.

She is charged with two felony counts and 10 misdemeanor charges. The accusations involve three different students. According to WFSA-TV, the charges include “two counts of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19, two counts of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under 19, four counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student, and four counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Additional details of the alleged offenses were not released.

2. Maddox, an Algebra Teacher, Said Teaching Allowed Her to Take an ‘Active Role in My Community’

Former Chilton County Board of Education employee Ashley Nicole (Nikki) Maddox was arrested on… https://t.co/rQFXVE5jOk — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) October 3, 2018

Maddox’s bio is still active on the website for Chilton County High School, where she goes by the name “Nikki Maddox.”

The bio says she was “excited to begin my first year teaching at Chilton County High School. This year I am teaching Algebra I and Algebraic Essentials.”

She added: “I love teaching. It allows me to take an active role in my community. Observing my students grow and succeed is the best part about my job.”

Her bio says she worked as a special education teacher from 2009 to 2010 at Clanton Elementary and from 2010-2012 at Shelby County Schools.

She taught math at Clanton Middle School from 2012 through 2016 and taught at Chilton County High School from 2016 to present.

3. Maddox Is Married & Said She likes Crafting & Spending Time With Her Family

An Alabama teacher, Ashley Nicole Maddox, has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving children. https://t.co/HT6csH6PV7 — WAAY 31 (@WAAYTV) October 3, 2018

Maddox’s bio says she is a 2005 graduate of Chilton County High School.

The bio says she is married and has a son. The family lives in Clanton. “We are members of Liberty Hill Baptist Church where we participate in many activities and events,” the bio says.

“I enjoy reading and crafting when I am not teaching or spending time with my family.”

The school still has one of her math presentations on its website.

4. Ashley Maddox Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Collaborative Teaching

Maddox received a bachelor’s degree in elementary and collaborative teaching from the University of Montevallo in 2008.

She received a middle school mathematics certification for grades 4 through 8th in 2011 and a secondary mathematics certification for grades 6 through 12th in 2012.

She was working on a master’s degree in secondary teaching – mathematics at the University of Montevallo.

5. Multiple Educational Workers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law for Alleged Sex Offenses

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years. Kayla Sprinkles was one of the latest. Haley Reed, a high school choir director, was accused in the rape of a student. Miranda Pauley, a former biology teacher, was accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.