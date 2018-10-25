Brittany McNurlin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Catholic University of America law student working in the schools law library called police on a black student who she found “argumentative” something she “didn’t appreciate it.”

Catholic University graduate student Juán-Pabló Gonźalez was trying to use the law library. He’s not a law student but said he had been given permission. Law student and student library clerk Brittany McNurlin was not having it.

They went back and forth and ultimately, she called the police on Gonźalez.

Seven campus police officers show up.

Gonźalez told The Root that he’s encountered racism on the campus before including “notes with the n-word being slipped under his dormitory room door and being questioned by campus police after someone reportedly called the cops on ‘two suspicious black males’ standing outside their dorm.

Gonźalez told The Root, “I’m not going to accept the racism that’s on this campus. I’m not going to be quiet, and I’m going to challenge it.”

He recorded his encounter with McNurlin, which has been dubbed ‘studying while black.’

1. University Grad Student Gonźalez Begins Recording His Exchange With Student Librarian McNurlin Who Calls For Police

Gonźalez is a masters degree-seeking student at the university and says as a library science grad student, he’s permitted to use the law library. The student librarian, McNurlin, questioned Gonźalez about access to the library she reminded him is reserved for law students. He explains he was given permission by his school’s dean to use the library. They go back and forth. Gonźalez gets upset at her attitude toward a fellow student trying to study and asks for more information, and asks for the name of her supervisor.

McNurlin becomes agitated and calls campus police.

Gonźalez tells her that calling police for a matter not criminal and saying that he was in no way menacing asked why she did that when it’s not uncommon for tragic outcomes to follow calls to law enforcement on people of color doing ordinary things. He asks her to just let him go study and call off the cops. She refuses.

Seven campus police officers show up. He records it all. And ends up being booted. Later, the university would say that what McNurlin needed was additional or re-training, when Gonźalez complained about the treatment he received, according to The Root.

2. McNurlin is a Law Student, Works in the Public Defender’s Office & Attended a Seminar on Civility With SCOTUS Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch

McNurlin attends Catholic University of America's law school. She recently began an internship at the Alexandria (Virginia) Public Defender's Office according to reports and her LinkedIn profile (now deleted).

McNurlin attends Catholic University of America’s law school. She recently began an internship at the Alexandria (Virginia) Public Defender’s Office according to reports and her LinkedIn profile (now deleted).

McNurlin has been involved in myriad activities from food drives to dog therapy day.

In October of 2017, she attended the National Conversation on Civility where she and a few other students met SCOTUS Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch on the “critically important issue of how lawyers and judges interact with one another in contemporary legal practice.”

3. Law Fraternity Phi Alpha Delta Member & President of Students for Public Interest Law, McNurlin Called the MLK Day of Service an ‘Important Aspect of Human Life’ to Help Those in Need

McNurlin is a member of Phi Alpha Delta, the nation’s largest co-ed professional law fraternity with student members as well as lawyers, judges, and politicians. The century-old fraternity’s motto is philos adelphos dikaios, Love of Humanity and Justice for All. She received the CUA Dean’s Award as member of the frat.

According other CUA website, Students for Public Interest Law provides legal services in the public interest sector and organizes and participates in numerous community service and pro bono activities to provide students with experience in public interest law.

McNurlin is the group’s’ president. It does an annual fundraiser to award stipends to students who take unpaid legal jobs during the summer. Its silent auction is the big event and McNurlin is in charge.

McNurlin volunteered for the MLK Day of Service and said that she believes “it is an important aspect of human life to be able to provide any assistance we can to those who need it. It was very heartening to see that there were people of all ages there and the willingness of people to give their time…” https://www.law.edu/2017-Spring/2017-0119-MLKDay.cfm

4. She Did Pro Bono Work for Veterans & Did Spring Break Pro Bono Work For Immigrants Rights

TVC would like to extend our thanks to Brittany and @CathULaw on their terrific work on the research assignment! #lawstudents4vetsprobono https://t.co/nOjhhKOGyt — Veterans Consortium (@vetsprobono) September 15, 2017

A press release from CUA announced McNurlin was a volunteer with the Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program. In it McNurlin was quoted at length.

“This summer I worked on a legal research project with the Veterans Consortium. This was a two-part project. The first part included going through a list of all of the cases that the Consortium has handled, going back to their inception in 1992, and looking at the outcomes of those cases. I looked at what the original case was about, its decision, the final Federal Circuit Appeals decision, and party appeals.

For the second part of the project, I conducted a more in-depth analysis of the trend of the appellate decisions within the last five years. This entailed going through the same process as the first part with a few additional steps. I had to categorize the cases by types and outcomes, recognize the trend in judicial decisions, and report those back to the Veterans Consortium. The Consortium is able to use that information to provide assistance to veterans during their appeals process,” McNurlin said.

In 2017 she worked for a day at Capital Area Immigrants Rights Coalition, where she said, “as able to get a small picture of the people that are affected by the immigration laws in this country. I was able to see a trend of people who came from Central America and some who claimed there was a fear to return due to gang violence involving themselves or a family member.”

5. Gonźalez is a Person of Color in the Predominantly White Field of Library Science. In June, he Was Awarded a Professional Development Grant. He’s a Published Author & Archivist

Gonźalez received the Jan Merrill-Oldham Professional Development Grant award at the Association for Library Collections and Technical Services Awards Ceremony at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition in New Orleans on June 23, 2018. The Library Binding Council awarded Gonźalez the grant.

Gonźalez is a Graduate Library Pre-Professional Student in the Master of Science in Library and Information Science program specializing in Archives/Museum/Art Libraries. His author page, ‘The Archivist Nook,’ is a wealth of observations on fellow classmates work to black Catholic theologians to an ex plainer on net neutrality and libraries. He’s described as a gifted writer.

Not unfamiliar with racism, Gonźalez is another person of color doing everyday things who has police called on him by white women, think Permit Patty, for example.