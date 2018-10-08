Will Hurricane Michael Hit Disney World? Latest Track & Forecast

Hurricane Michael is currently about 20 miles southwest of Cuba and is moving due north at 7 miles per hour. As it moves into the warm gulf waters, the storm is expected to intensify to a Category 3 hurricane, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to Florida’s panhandle when it makes landfall sometime on Wednesday, October 10.

Walt Disney World Resort is located in Orlando, Florida, and is currently not under any kind of storm watch or warning. As you can see on the map below, the city of Orlando sits outside the tropical storm watch area.

Tuesday Will Be the Rainiest Day of the Week

Walt Disney World has not released any kind of statement about the hurricane or closures to its parks. The area isn’t expected to be any worse off than a typical summer day, with a slight increase in precipitation possible thanks to the outer bands of the storm.

On Tuesday, there’s an 80 percent chance of rain throughout most of the day, but by 7 p.m., there should be partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday, the weather is back to “normal,” with a chance of a passing thundershower around 4 p.m.

Higher Than Normal Crowds Are Possible at Disney Parks This Week

As Hurricane Michael sits off the west coast of Florida and makes its way toward Tallahassee, many in the panhandle have chosen to evacuate. It’s possible that many of those people will be heading to Orlando to escape the storm so crowds at the parks may be higher than normal. This isn’t all that unusual during hurricane season. In fact, evacuees during Hurricane Florence escaped to Disney World before the storm rocked the Carolinas last month, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Those who have not evacuated have been told to prepare for the worst as the storm doesn’t appear to be slowing any.

“Families should take the opportunity TODAY to make sure they have three days of food and water, as well as all needed medications. EVERY FAMILY must be prepared. We can rebuild your home, but we cannot rebuild your life,” Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted on Monday.

