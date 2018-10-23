Melvin Rowland: Accused Suspect in U of U Shooting

Melvin Rowland was named as the sex offender accused of shooting a female student to death in a car on the University of Utah campus.

The shooting death came almost a year after another U of U student was shot and killed. Police say Rowland and the victim had a “previous relationship.”

The University of Utah confirmed that there was a shooting on campus on the evening of October 22, 2018 and has released a suspect description. The campus was placed on lockdown, but the secure-in-place was later released as authorities believe Melvin Rowland left the campus area.

“SECURE-IN-PLACE LIFTED FOR CAMPUS Police believe suspect has left campus and is no longer a threat to campus. Continued police activity throughout the night. Please avoid the Medical Towers area,” the university wrote on Twitter.

Melvin Rowland Is a Registered Sex offender & the Victim Was Found in a Car Outside the Dorms, Reports Say

University police confirm female student was shot and killed on campus. Police looking for suspect Melvin Rowland, 37. They say they have reason to believe he has left campus @UUtah pic.twitter.com/BOxrjy6fpR — Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) October 23, 2018

The accused suspect Melvin Rowland is 37-years-old. You can see Rowland’s sex offender registry information here.

It gives the following details of his background:

• Description: 76-4-401 – ENTICING A MINOR/2ND DEGREE FELONY

• Date Convicted: 07/19/2004

• Conviction State: Utah

• Release Date: 09/03/2013

• Description: 76-5-404 – FORCIBLE SEXUAL ABUSE-ATTEMPTED/3RD DEGREE FELONY (attempted)

• Date Convicted: 07/19/2004

• Conviction State: Utah

Rowland was once the registered agent for a company called ANDRONICUS, LLC. Its status expired after failure to file renewal. It was a company involved in “staffing medical assistants, RNs and CNAs” and was located near campus.

The October 22, 2018 call came in as a possible kidnapping. According to KUTV, the victim was found shot to death in a car; the victim is a female student.

Police Say the Suspect & Victim Had a Dispute

According to the Salt Lake Tribune’s Courtney Tanner, “U. Police Lt. Brian Wahlin says the suspect is Melvin Rowland. Rowland and the woman reportedly had ‘a dispute’ before the shooting. She was found inside a car outside the dorms.”

LIVE: Live from scene of reported shooting at the University of Utah. https://t.co/IsGmW4Q2L1 — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) October 23, 2018

“U of U ALERT: Shooting on campus. Secure-in-place. More info to come,” U of U initially wrote on Twitter. This tweet was followed by a suspect description: “Suspect: Black male, 37 years old, 6’3″, 250 lbs, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. He was last seen on foot leaving NB from the medical towers.”

Multiple officers are searching the area and every @UUtah officer will also be responding to assist. — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) October 23, 2018

The university also tweeted, “Shooting suspect still on foot. Secure-in-place. Updates on http://highalert.utah.edu . Next update 11p.”

Gephardt Daily reported that the victim was a female who was “found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and is deceased.” The shots were fired around 9 p.m., the news site reported. Police have not confirmed all of those details about the woman. They have not yet released the motive.

Courtney Tanner, Salt Lake Tribune reporter, wrote on Twitter, “There are a lot of officers here, many carrying large guns and several with dogs searching the area.” She also indicated: “Officers are gathered around a car.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that police were surrounding one specific vehicle.

Suspect: Black male, 37 years old, 6'3", 250 lbs, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. He was last seen on foot leaving NB from the medical towers. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018

The university sent out an emergency alert titled “shooting on campus.”

People Expressed Fear on Social Media

Everyone on U of U campus be safe plz there is a shooting pic.twitter.com/PSZ33SVQ6C — Spooky Braids 👾👽🎃 (@Dacian_Spotts23) October 23, 2018

Fox 13 reported that, according to scanner traffic, there had been “a possible kidnapping and shooting in the area of 2200 East Red Butte Canyon Road” and there were also scanner reports “about a possible gunshot victim found in a parking lot near the medical towers, in the area of 224 Medical Plaza.” It’s not yet clear whether those were related, though.

You can listen to the scanner here. According to Broadcastify, “Officer advised a female was found shot multiple times. Every available officer and K9 are responding.” Authorities have not yet confirmed that information. Scanner traffic also showed authorities had a vehicle description.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: Alert at University of Utah. Suspect description from shooting. @UUtah https://t.co/KAdtzXeFhP — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 23, 2018

One Twitter user wrote, “all my friends at the U, stay safe and stay in place. for anyone not at the U, this is the second shooting in less than a year there and every time I’m scared to death that the victim is one of my friends. I hope you don’t ever have to feel this way.”

Last year around this time there was a shooting at the U of U campus. Guess what I got tonight? A text message about another shooting on the U campus (no, I'm not there). The South Park episodes about shootings at school being "normal" are too real. — Curtis Miller (@NTGuardian) October 23, 2018

“Last year I was a senior in high school, and heard about the shooting… Today I’m a freshmen at the #UniversityOfUtah and I’m on lockdown… I really hope it doesn’t become a tradition,” wrote another student.

In 2017, a student was killed and a massive manhunt was underway after a shooting at the University of Utah on October 30. The victim was Chinese national ChenWei Guo, a computer science student.

Just had a shooting at university of Utah, I am okay but thoughts and prayers are no longer an okay response, #EnoughIsEnough gun control needs to be addressed, it’s all surreal until it happens to your school… — Marco Say (@marcellosay) October 23, 2018

