After Trump Calls Himself ‘President T,’ Memes, Jokes & Gifs Abound on Twitter

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

Twitter is having a field day with Trump giving himself the nickname ‘President T.’ Some just mock the obvious reference, others take the opportunity to list the possible ‘T’ references, despite, again, the obvious.

First official WH picture released of “President T”. pic.twitter.com/icVb058zk6 — Doug Edwards (@fladoug) November 25, 2018

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pres. Donald Trump praised himself in not one but two tweets. When asked by a reporter what he was thankful for, Trump said he was grateful “For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I’ve made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office.”

REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you most thankful for? TRUMP: "For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office" Completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/XTYB8OuyK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2018

Sunday morning, Trump again tweeted about his accomplishments and praised himself in the third person in a tweet where he takes credit for falling oil prices. Some immediately called attention to the falling stock market while referencing Trump’s new nickname, ‘President T.”

Many could simply not resist the chance to post memes, gifs and one-liners mocking the President

if @PUSHA_T 's next single isnt called "President T", he missed a great opportunity — XO Podcast🎙🎧 (@TheXOPodcast) November 25, 2018

The Real President T with the First Lady. pic.twitter.com/ticornFCJK — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) November 25, 2018

Some journalists have taken to use Trump’s new self-declared nickname

President T has arrived at the golf course. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 25, 2018

Easy D for President T on a nice day https://t.co/l5ghKhUoLt — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) November 25, 2018

Hey #PresidentT… if you can make oil prices drop with a wave of your magic wand… why don’t you take care of trade deficits, immigration policy, wage increases, climate change & healthcare while you’re at it. You’re full of crap… you got NOTHING to do with lower oil prices. https://t.co/HQXjABbrst — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 25, 2018

There’s about an 80% chance he called himself “President T” because he forgot how to spell the rest of his own name. https://t.co/TDO4ketZMf — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 25, 2018

“Thank you President T!” pic.twitter.com/AvF7zcbzEW — 🎄☃️ festive crisis actor 🎅🏽🎁 (@giftedcrisisact) November 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the new ‘President T’ should not be confused with the London-based MC called President T.

He’s been referring to himself in third person a lot more frequently as of late. Maybe, he’s going to try for an insanity defense? It wasn’t me it was “President T” — Renee LaBonte (@ReneeYLaBonte) November 25, 2018

"Ya got trouble, folks, right here in River City.

Trouble with a capital T" pic.twitter.com/nxasmzPzOb — Ron Charles (@RonCharles) November 25, 2018

Mr. T is the President now?? Great 👍🏼 looks like this is a step up!!! pic.twitter.com/quANfZ7p1v — Vero Racer (@VeroRacer) November 25, 2018

President Low T — hg murray (@spottydoggie) November 25, 2018

Which oil prices? Is @realDonaldTrump talking about the price of West Texas Intermediate, Brent or Western Canadian Select? Does he equate crude oil price to price at the gas pump? Does he even know WHERE the oil comes from? Why am I asking #PresidentT anything? pic.twitter.com/YJlMH61ZlZ — Brian P-C (@AlbertB_71) November 25, 2018

None of the Ts we know, like Mr. T, Ice-T, Pusha-T, have chimed in. If they do, we’ll let you know