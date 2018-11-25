After Trump Calls Himself ‘President T,’ Memes, Jokes & Gifs Abound on Twitter

“So great that oil prices are falling (thank you, President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!”
Twitter is having a field day with Trump giving himself the nickname ‘President T.’ Some just mock the obvious reference, others take the opportunity to list the possible ‘T’ references, despite, again, the obvious.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pres. Donald Trump praised himself in not one but two tweets. When asked by a reporter what he was thankful for, Trump said he was grateful “For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I’ve made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office.”
Sunday morning, Trump again tweeted about his accomplishments and praised himself in the third person in a tweet where he takes credit for falling oil prices. Some immediately called attention to the falling stock market while referencing Trump’s new nickname, ‘President T.”
Many could simply not resist the chance to post memes, gifs and one-liners mocking the President
Some journalists have taken to use Trump’s new self-declared nickname
Meanwhile, the new ‘President T’ should not be confused with the London-based MC called President T.
None of the Ts we know, like Mr. T, Ice-T, Pusha-T, have chimed in. If they do, we’ll let you know
