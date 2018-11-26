Vernita Lee, Oprah’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving Day at 83 years old. Winfrey’s niece, Alisha Hayes, first confirmed the news.

Though the Winfrey family has confirmed the death, it’s not yet clear what Lee’s cause of death was. Winfrey has yet to make a public statement on the matter.

Lee gave birth to her daughter, Oprah, in 1954, after meeting Vernon Winfrey. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lee Was Born in 1935 in Segregated Mississippi

Vernita Lee and Vernon Winfrey had their first child, Oprah Gail Winfrey, on a farm in Mississippi in 1954. According to Notable Biographies, Lee wanted to name her daughter after a bible character, Orpah, but because of spelling difficulties she was named Oprah.

Lee and Vernon Winfrey separated shortly after Winfrey was born, and Lee moved to Milwaukee to work as a housemaid. Winfrey spent the first six years of her life with her maternal grandmother.

2. TMZ Reports That Lee Retired From a Hospital Dietitian Job Years Ago & Lived off of an Allowance From Her Daughter

A report by TMZ alleges that Lee was a hospital dietitian for a number of years but she was eventually able to retire to a luxury condominium in Milwaukee. The report alleges that Winfrey provided Lee with a monthly stipend of $5,000, but Winfrey has never confirmed this.

3. Lee Secretly Gave a Daughter Up For Adoption in 1963

In 2011, Winfrey revealed that she had learned of “one of the greatest surprises of [her] life” while hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Winfrey then confirmed that her mother had given up a daughter (Winfrey’s half-sister) for adoption when Winfrey was nine years old. Patricia’s last name was not revealed.

In October 2011, Winfrey confronted her mother and Lee admitted that she had given Patricia up for adoption. When Winfrey finally met Patricia, she said “it was a Beloved moment.”

In an interview taped for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Lee said of her decision, “I thought it was a terrible thing that I had done…I did think about the baby. I went back looking for her and they told me she had left.”

4. Lee Faced Challenges of Winfrey’s True Father in 2010

In 2010, an 84-year-old Navy veteran from Mississippi publicly declared that he was the true father of Oprah Winfrey. Lee soon shut those rumors down in an interview with N’Digo magazine. She said, “I never seen him before.”

The veteran, named Nohr Robinson, alleged that a paternity test would prove he was the father, but Lee argued that Robinson was simply after a payday.

Lee said, “I really think this is outrageous for that man to say that and I don’t even know him. He wants Oprah to give him some money. That’s why he’s saying he is her father.”

5. Winfrey & Lee Had a Very Tumultuous Relationship Throughout Their Lives

Winfrey had a very tumultuous relationship with her mother, and spoke about it on several occasions, sharing that her early experiences with her mother shaped her into the person she became.

Winfrey didn’t even live with her mother until she was six years old as a child, and said of that experience, “I was asking the question … what is a mother? What are you supposed to feel about your mother?”