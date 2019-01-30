Donald Trump’s Motorcade Crash: ‘Multiple Injuries’ Reported

#Update: One crazy protestor jumped in front of President @realDonaldTrump Motorcade in Washington, lost control and hit a pole one officer is injured and president Trump driven quickly away. The protestor is arrested. pic.twitter.com/8HbogmqSdn — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 30, 2019

Donald Trump’s motorcade was involved in a crash in the afternoon of January 30 in Washington D.C. A protester and a Secret Service agent were reportedly injured. The president is not thought to have been injured in the incident.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that the crash occurred at 12:55 near 17th and F Streets NW. Uniformed Secret Service agents arrested a person who had crossed a police line. That person is also accused assaulting a police officer while attempting to impede a motorcade. The area was secured by the Secret Service.

According to the president’s schedule, his last event was an intelligence briefing which occurred at the White House at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. A report published on January 30 noted that President Trump had very little on his schedule for the week proceeding the end of the federal government shutdown.

