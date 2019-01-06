Keenan Wallace: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

In tonight's criminal justice news, Faulkner County (AR) Sheriff's Deputy Keenan Wallace demanded to speak with a homeowner When the man refused, Wallace decided to shoot a 9lb chihuahua in the face for sport News: https://t.co/d3gDueVgWP

Video: https://t.co/dBSBzWV3b8 pic.twitter.com/86PnobMLUQ — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) January 5, 2019

His name is Reese’s Cup. He’ll live, but after being shot in the face by a sheriff’s deputy, has a long road of healing ahead. Resse’s is a chihuahua. A dog that weighs far less than that holiday ham or turkey.

Faulkner County Arkansas Sheriff’s deputy Keenan Wallace shot the dog. The incident was recorded.

Initially, Wallace was placed on paid leave pending an investigation, but as of Saturday night, he’d been fired.

Local media spoke to the man who recorded the video. He said the dog is alive but has a shattered jaw and will require surgery.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Faulkner County Sheriff Announces on Facebook Deputy Wallace Was Fired & Sheriff Will Ask Prosecutors to Investigate for Possible Charges

Good Evening,

Since taking office in 2017, I have been an advocate of integrity, professionalism and transparency. I hold my Deputies to the highest of standards to protect and serve the residents of our community. Unfortunately, a Deputy fell short to those standards.

Over the last 24 hours, at my request, Faulkner County Investigators have been working diligently to investigate whether Deputy Wallace violated any state law or our agency’s policies and procedures. While it appears no policies or laws were violated, I hold every employee within our agency to the highest of standards and will be forwarding the investigation to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.

As a result of the incident that occurred on January 4, 2019, in the Shiloh Estates Subdivision, Deputy Keenan Wallace has been relieved of his duties at the Faulkner County Sheriff’ Office.

We in Law Enforcement answer calls every day that require split second life and death decisions. We strive to be right 100 percent of the time.

Our Department is sadden about this incident and apologize for any distress and disappointment this incident has caused anyone who was affected by this disheartening event. We will keep Reese’s in our thoughts through the recovery process.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Tim Ryals

“As a deputy sheriff myself, thank you for removing that fellow from my profession. He has no business behind a badge.”

2. A Neighbor Pulled a Gun on Doug Canady & the Dogs Saying They Were Bothering Her. She Then Called Police

The man who took the disturbing video tells me Reese’s (the dog) is currently under the care of a vet. She is stable, but will need surgery for a shattered jaw. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/VuQqyhl9i6 — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) January 5, 2019

According to reports and the story posted on GoFundMe, “the sheriff’s office was called to Shiloh Creek Estates on 1/6 from a lady claiming dog’s in their own yard were bothering her, the lady from the neighborhood pulled a pistol at Doug and the dog’s and threatened to shoot them. Doug informed her he was outside and not to do it,” the page reads.

It’s reported that children were playing and riding bikes all over the neighborhood at the time.

That’s when Deputy Wallace showed up.

” …he was irritated Doug would not come to the road and the dog’s were barking beside Doug, his retaliation for not coming was shooting Reese’s. He didn’t kill Reese’s, (he) wounded her, (and) instead of putting her out of her misery, he still proceeded towards Doug with his tazor. Reese’s ran off, they initially thought she was dead as she suffered a bullet to the head…in fact she wasn’t. She was hiding.”

Canady had to leave for work and had his father contact an ani al rescue to bring the dog to a vet. Canady paid $2,400 for the dog, who sustained a gunshot wound to its face, to be treated.

3. Wallace, a Former Airman With the Air National Guard, Has Been in the News for His Work as a K9 Deputy

It gets worse. Keenan Wallace is a K9 officer. pic.twitter.com/IXu8Y4EdnF — PariahDog119🗽⚖️ (@PDog119) January 6, 2019

In a press release from April of 2018, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was proud to let the community know that Wallace was the handler for the office’s new K9 “deputy,” named Timon. A new K9 named Terry was also introduced. As was Wallace as Timon’s handler.

“Deputies Timon and Terry are multi-functional K-9 Deputies, and they are highly skilled in tracking, illegal narcotic detection, and violent criminal apprehension. Current K-9 handlers, Deputies Cox and Wallace, have attended training with their respective partners and work daily on establishing strong, effective teams,” the sheriff wrote.

@ChrisLoesch normally I back LE but sometimes they are dead wrong. This pos Deputy Keenan Wallace of @CountyFaulkner Sheriff’s Office shot this tiny lil dog bc he was on a power trip. pic.twitter.com/wytTXfCPrN — Jesse Sweeney (@JesseASweeney) January 6, 2019

“The bond between a K-9 handler and his partner is one of solid mutual trust and admiration…K-9 Deputies are certified law enforcement officers and command the respect thereof. One would receive stiff penalties if harm were inflicted upon these K-9 Deputies. Make no mistake, FCSO loves and cherishes Timon and Terry just like any other FCSO employee, and we welcome them to our team!”

Some are calling for Wallace to be prosecuted.

4. Reese’s the Dog Has a GoFundMe Page

“YOU GUYS ARE AWESOME!! I HAVE UPDATED OUR GOAL. DOUG JUST PAID $2400 TO REESE’S VER BILL. PLEASE CONTINUE TO SHARE. Doug, his daughter, and Reese’s are so very thankful,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Reese’s is at the vet awaiting surgery. She has a difficult recovery ahead of her. Thank you all, your support is helping Doug bring her home.”

The GoFundMe page, which is a trending campaign, has in just one day raised nearly $5,000.

5. Not Officially Canady’s Dog, He & His Daughter Had Been Caring for the Abandoned Pup ‘When It’s Former Owners Failed to’

As was posted on the GoFundme page, Canady “initially said they were not his, but he retracted that statement. They technically were not his, shitty neighbors abandoned them when they moved, just a few weeks ago. Doug and his daughter have been feeding the dog’s when the other owners failed to do so. The neighbors would retaliate at Doug and destroy property, deputies were called. Will the other owners try to come back and say they are theirs now? Who knows but I know is for over a year their owner’s neglected them and A REAL PERSON saved them from going hungry or cold. Any other information you may need at this time, just message me. An update about Reese’s is on the updates. Thanks for your continued support for this baby love. The neighborhood kid’s are extremely upset Reese’s Cup is hurt.”