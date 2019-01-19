Women’s March in Chicago Canceled: Here Are Some Alternatives

One of the largest Women’s Marches in 2018 was the Women’s March in Chicago. But if you’re trying to attend the Women’s March in the Chicago area this year, you’re going to be disappointed. The Women’s March in Chicago was canceled, but there are some alternative events you can attend.

The cancelation is a big loss for people who were looking forward to attending. In 2017, about 250,000 people attended the march. Last year in 2018, about 300,000 people attended, and then 100,000 came to Grant Park for an event in October 2018. You can see photos from last year’s march in Heavy’s story here. This was a huge event.

Women’s March 2018 – Chicago. Estimated attendance of 300K up from last year’s 250K. Just think @realDonaldTrump, there are more people st the women’s march than were at your bomb of an inauguration last year. Now that’s a reason to smile! #WomensMarch2018 #PowerToThePolls pic.twitter.com/w8OQDfktL6 — Ellen Wettlaufer (@eaw513) January 20, 2018

But this year things are different. The Chicago chapter of the Women’s March canceled their rally as controversy about the Women’s March in general grew. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Women’s March Chicago organizers said they were canceling the event because of limited volunteer hours and high costs. They made the announcement two months ago.

In the end, Women’s March Chicago decided not to host an actual event on January 19, but to instead encourage people to take part in “Operation: Activation,” which is essentially encouraging them to get involved in other activities and to help other people on January 19.

If you’re just now finding out about the march and looking for an alternative today, here are some options: