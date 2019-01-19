Women’s March in Chicago Canceled: Here Are Some Alternatives

One of the largest Women’s Marches in 2018 was the Women’s March in Chicago. But if you’re trying to attend the Women’s March in the Chicago area this year, you’re going to be disappointed. The Women’s March in Chicago was canceled, but there are some alternative events you can attend.
The cancelation is a big loss for people who were looking forward to attending. In 2017, about 250,000 people attended the march. Last year in 2018, about 300,000 people attended, and then 100,000 came to Grant Park for an event in October 2018. You can see photos from last year’s march in Heavy’s story here. This was a huge event.
But this year things are different. The Chicago chapter of the Women’s March canceled their rally as controversy about the Women’s March in general grew. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Women’s March Chicago organizers said they were canceling the event because of limited volunteer hours and high costs. They made the announcement two months ago.
In the end, Women’s March Chicago decided not to host an actual event on January 19, but to instead encourage people to take part in “Operation: Activation,” which is essentially encouraging them to get involved in other activities and to help other people on January 19.
If you’re just now finding out about the march and looking for an alternative today, here are some options:
- Women’s March in Rockford, Illinois: You don’t have to go far to find another Women’s March. The Rockford, IL march will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St., Rockford, IL. The Facebook event page is here. The event will start in downtown Rockford and the march will end at Davis Park with a rally, reception, and speakers.
- Fox Valley Women’s March begins at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 100 S 3rd. St in Geneva, IL. See details here. Gather at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot at 10 a.m. and then the march will end at Third Street near South Street.
- Women’s March in New Lenox, IL: This march will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Lenox Commons (1 Veterans Pkway in New Lenox, IL.) See details here.
- Women’s March in Woodstock, IL: This march will be from 1-3 p.m. at Woodstock Square Historic District on Main Street in Woodstock, IL. See details here.
- Write Valentine’s to senior citizens with Indivisible Brookfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loca Mocha Cafe in Brookfield, IL.
- Visit an organizer. See the Facebook post here for details on visiting a Women’s March organizer, dropping off donations, and talking about new opportunities.
- Visit Mujeres Latinas en Accion: Everyone is invited to 2124 W. 21st Pl. in Chicago from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Meet local legislators to discuss issues of importance to women from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Library at 150 W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago.
- Stories of Woman Strong from 1 to 3 p.m. in the South Loop area.
- Attend a volunteer escort training for Planned Parenthood at 10 a.m. in Aurora.
- Deliver necessities to the homeless with Friends who March from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- See more ideas here.