Joe Craft, Kelly Craft’s Husband, Is a Billionaire & Works in the Coal Industry

Joe Craft is Kelly Craft’s husband. Craft, whose full name is Kelly Knight Craft, has been nominated by Trump to be the next UN Ambassador.

Joe is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, the third largest coal producer in the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Craft Was Worth an Estimated $1.4 Billion, as of 2012

According to a Forbes profile of Joe Craft, his net worth was estimated to be $1.4 billion in 2012.

Craft has used his massive worth to donate to a number of conservative politicians in the past. He donated half a million dollars to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012, per The Lexington Herald-Leader, and donated over $2 million to Trump’s campaign and inauguration fund in 2016.

You can see some of Craft’s donation receipts here and here.

Joe Craft Married Kelly Knight Craft in 2016; They Have Both Been Previously Married

Both Joe and Kelly have been married before, though they married one another in 2016. According to Matt Bevin, the governor of Kentucky, Joe and Kelly were married on April 29, 2016.

Kelly’s first marriage was to David Moross, the CEO of a private equity firm at the time, per Canadian publication Macleans. She had one daughter with Moross, named Mia. Kelly then had another daughter named Jane with her second husband, Judd Knight, the publication reports. Judd Knight is an orthodontist.