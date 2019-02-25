Karen Giorno: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A former Trump campaign staffer says in court documents that the now-president kissed her without her consent during a Tampa campaign stop in August of 2016.

Alva Johnson said the incident was witnessed by two people: then-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and the director of the Trump campaign in Florida, Karen Giorno.

Bondi has denied this account.

Two alleged witnesses–Pam Bondi, then FL AG, and Karen Giorno, Trump campaign chief in FL, also dispute Johnson’s account. “I’m a prosecutor, and if I saw something inappropriate, I would have said something,” Bondi said, https://t.co/nBwfdMq8rA — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) February 25, 2019

Giorno described herself as a former national advisor to the Trump campaign in addition to running his Florida campaign.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Super Creepy & Inappropriate’ Was How Johnson Described the Unwanted Kiss From Donald Trump

As was reported by The Washington Post, Johnson said Trump took her hand and then crouched down and leaned under her MAGA baseball cap and kissed her. Johnson claims that she realized a kiss was coming and turned her head but not quickly enough and Trump’s lips landed on the side of her mouth. She called the unwanted kiss “super-creepy and inappropriate.”

She says Bondi and Giorno were eye-witnesses.

Trump campaign staffer says he gave her unwanted kiss on her mouth before Florida rally in 2016. “I can still see his lips coming straight for my face,” Alva Johnson told the Post. White House denies it happened. With @Alice_Crites https://t.co/buYmiY9rKb — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) February 25, 2019

Some tweets from the Florida for Donald Trump campaign Twitter account from late August have been deleted.

As are other social media that Giorno shared from her Facebook account for the days Trump was in Southwest Florida including the Facebook post for this event: “COME ON DOWN SUNDAY AUGUST 28th! GUYS… Meet the Ladies who love Trump!”

Here is video from the event that day in August as tweeted by then-“2015/2016 Director of Social Media at Donald J. Trump for President,” Dan Scavino.

2. Giorno Was Hired by Trump in 2015. Chris Christie Reportedly Told Trump ‘Run as Fast as You Can Away From That Person’

Giorno was hired by Trump out of New Jersey in October of 2015. It was reported that then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told Trump, “If I were you, I would run as fast as you can away from that person.”

Giorno was the Florida Donald J. Trump for President Campaign director and then the position of southeast regional political director, overseeing the delegate operations of eleven states from March to June 2016.

3. Giorno’s Facebook Page Reveals a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 2016 Trump Campaign Trail in Florida & Nationally

Giorno said she was, “Honored to be on the campaign trail with these two GREAT AMERICANS, Ret. General Flynn and FL Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

She posted this image while Trump was campaigning in Southwest Florida. In this case, in Venice, around 90 minutes south of Tampa.

At the RNC in 2016, Giorno posted myriad images of her self with Trump campaign officials including Paul Manafort and Jeff Sessions.

4. Giorno Was Replaced as Florida Campaign Director & ‘Moved to Trump Tower’ as a Senior Advisor

In July of 2016, Trump named Giorno as a senior campaign adviser and Florida chief strategist.

In a blog about Florida politics, a Palm Beach councilwoman said Giorno was a “pathological liar” and was “divisive and derisive” while running the Florida campaign.

Politico reported that in September, Trump replaced Giorno. She was transitioned to the “national leadership team and moved to Trump Tower in New York City as a senior adviser and director of voter engagement for Trump coalitions. In that role, Giorno was responsible for mobilizing targeted voter blocks and women voters in the pivotal swing states,” it was reported.

Giorno has been a loyal Trump supporter and counts his campaign and administration team as close friends.

“Great having Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie in Palm Beach to talk about their best selling book ‘Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency.’ Make sure you purchase your copy today if you haven’t already. It’s a MUST read!”

5. Giorno, Originally From New Jersey, Has Been a Longtime Republican Strategist

Giorno writes on her Facebook that she was a national advisor for Trump and ran his Florida campaign operations.

She is a longtime Republican strategist.

She has worked for four US presidents and for former Florida governor and now US Senator, Rick Scott.

She frequently shares photos of herself with Trump associates.

Like Roger Stone, who she supports and posted a link to his defense fund.

In a recent post, she shared that she visited Israel with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“Exploring the Holy Land with Governor Huckabee was a life-changing experience. It’s time for another visit!”