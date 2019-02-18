WATCH: Lara Logan Talks About the Media’s Liberal Bias

60 Minutes journalist Lara Logan recently sat down for an extended interview with Mike Ritland, the host of a podcast called “Mike Drop.” During the wide-ranging interview, Logan talked about her concerns about the mainstream media; she argued that the overwhelming majority of media outlets in the US are liberal and that in recent years, many media outlets have “abandoned our pretense” of being objective.

Logan said, “although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense — or at least the effort — to be objective, today….we’ve become political activists, and some could argue, propagandists.” Logan also said that the media coverage of President Trump is “distorted,” because, she said, everything that the media reports about Trump is “negative.” Logan lamented that old journalistic standards had gone “out the window” and said some of the media’s coverage of the White House amounts to nothing more than, in her words, “horse sh*t.”

You can watch the full interview here; the discussion of the media begins two hours in.

Ritland began the discussion on the media by asking Logan,

“From my perspective, that’s a huge f***ing problem in this country, is how left-leaning the media is…as a journalist, how do you combat that, and where do you go from there?”

Logan laughed at his assessment and replied,

“This is a very important thing to talk about, to me, and one that I feel very painfully, because it makes my life hell. I don’t like cages, and for me parties, and labels, they’re cages. I don’t identify myself politically like that. I know what’s rigth. I know what’s good and not good…I hate those stereotypes. They’re just ridiculous, and they’re not honest, and they’re wielded like weapons.”

She added:

“You say the media is mostly liberal. Do I agree? I agree with you. It’s true. I’ve been part of this for all my life, I’m 47 now and I’ve been a journalist since I was 17. The media everywhere are liberal. The media In this country, 85 percent of journos are registered Dems. That’s just a fact…I always joke that the other 14 percent wre too lazy to register and there’s maybe 1 percent that’s on the right. That’s a joke.”

Logan stressed that she isn’t a member of either political party and said she would probably never join a party; “that would be career suicide,” Logan said. Turning specifically to the media’s coverage of Trump, Logan said,

“All the coverage on Trump, all the time, is negative. There’s no mitigating policy, or event, anything that has happened since he was elected that is out there in the media that you can read about. Well, that tells you, that’s distortion of the way things happen in real life.”

Logan said that, although there are some right-leaning media outlets like Fox and Breitbart, the overwhelming majority of media outlets are on the left; she said the result is that most media consumers don’t ever get to see the right-wing point of view. She said:

There’s one Fox, and there’s many, many, many more organizations on the left….both sides lie, both sides mannipulate, both sides push their point of view. But the problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum. When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store, if they’re all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true. You don’t question it, because everyone is saying it. Unless you seek out Breitbart on your computer, you’re probably not even going to know what the other side is saying.”