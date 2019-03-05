Bill Bailey Dead: Porn Star Dies at 38

Porn star Bill Bailey has died at age 38.

The popular adult star died after he fell from a balcony at a hotel in Mexico City late on Monday.

It is thought that Bailey fell over the handrail of the stairs inside the hotel after a day of partying.

Bailey had a long-standing stint in the adult film industry and performed in almost 2,000 scenes since his career began in 2009.

He had been attending ExpoSexo 2019 with his girlfriend AJ Applegate when the tragic incident took place.

Adult movie director Leo Macatol paid tribute to his friend and colleague.

DAMN… I was just talking to him a few days ago. Awesome performer… Easy to work with. #RIP… https://t.co/kzmaupFJfN — Leo Macatol (@LMacatol) March 4, 2019

Bailey’s agent Randy Quintata told AVN that her arrived on the scene shortly after the accident happened.

“Emergency services were called straight away because Bailey was killed on impact,” he said.

“We talked to the U.S. Embassy…we spoke to the family; we kept them in the loop,” he said.

“The U.S. Embassy questioned everybody; they got the cameras; there was no foul play – it was an accident,” he added.

In a statement on behalf of AJ Applegate, he added: “AJ would really love privacy right now, so if maybe our peers could not [offer condolences] on social media, it would help her during her time of mourning, while she makes arrangements with the family.”

The Secretariat of Public Security said: “A 29-year-old woman from Florida in the US who was staying in the same hotel as her boyfriend, the victim, said that they were both in Mexico for professional reasons and to visit the sex expo. She also said that she is a porn actress and claimed that her boyfriend had been drinking all day.”