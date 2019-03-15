Brenton Tarrant’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brenton Tarrant’s family includes his mother, Sharon, his sister, Lauren, and his deceased father, Rodney. Tarrant is not married.

According to an obituary of his father, Rodney Tarrant was a “dedicated family man” who died in 2010.

1. Joyce Tarrant Said Her Son, Rodney, ‘Never Said a Bad Word About Anyone’

An obituary for Tarrant says he died of cancer in 2010. In a statement shared in Rodney Tarrant’s obituary, Joyce Tarrant, Rodney’s mother and Brenton’s grandmother, said, “Rodney had a very friendly, gentle nature, he never said a bad word about anyone.”

She added, “He was one of those people who were good at anything he wanted to do. He always tried his best and was able to achieve his goals without too much fuss.”

Shealso noted how many people attended the funeral, attributing that to her son’s character. She said, “They had never seen anyone with as many friends as Rodney because he never lost one.”

2. Tarrant Described Himself as Coming From a ‘Working Class, Low-Income Family’

Within his manifesto, Tarrant described himself as a “regular white man, from a regular white family,” though he didn’t supply any personal details about his mother, sister, or deceased father.

Tarrant wrote, “Born in Australia to a working class, low income family. My parents are of Scottish, Irish and English stock. I had a regular childhood, without any great issues. I had little interest in education during my schooling, barely achieving a passing grade.” Tarrant claimed he invested in “bitconnect,” used the money to travel, which has since been partially confirmed by his old employer, when he was working as a personal trainer.

Tarrant, “I am just a regular white man, from a regular family. Who decided to take a stand to ensure a future for my people.”

3. The Tarrant Family Is ‘Very Well Respected’ in Town, According to an ABC Reporter

To Radio New Zealand, Australian ABC News reporter Claudia Jambour, who was in Tarrant’s home town of Grafton, said, “We don’t know if they’re (Mr Tarrant’s family) is still living in Grafton at this stage, however, like I say, they are very well known in Grafton, Grafton is a quite a small community of about 30,000 people.”

Jambour continued, “It’s a very wholesome, friendly regional community, it’s very tight-knit. As the old saying goes, everybody knows everybody in a small town, it’s not known for that at all.”

She also noted how utterly surprised the entire community is. “We’ve spoken with a few people who said they’re upset and deeply shocked.”

4. Tarrant’s Mother, Sharon, Is an English Teacher

According to a profile of Tarrant in The Australian, Tarrant’s mother, Sharon Tarrant, is an English Tarrant. None of the Tarrant family has opted to speak on the record following the news of their family member’s monstrous act.

5. Tarrant Described Himself as a ‘Godd*mn Monster of Willpower’

In 2011, in an online post, Tarrant wrote, “I am a goddamn monster of willpower, I just need a goal or object to work towards.” Tarrant was a personal trainer for a period of time, according to ABC; his manager, Tracey Gray, told the outlet that he was “very dedicated.”

She said, “He worked in our program that offered free training to kids in the community, and he was very passionate about that…I think something must have changed in him during the years he spent travelling overseas.”