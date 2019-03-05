Lori Ann Mankos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori Ann Mankos, 44, a school bus driver in Pennsylvania, allegedly threatened to harm the students before abandoning the bus and the children at a gas station.

The outburst occurred on March 1, 2019, in Bath, Pennsylvania. The town is located in Northampton County about 75 miles north Philadelphia.

Mankos was arrested at her home a few hours later. She faces more than two dozen charges. Court records show it was not her first driving-related charge.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Students: Lori Ann Mankos Was Swerving The Bus, Cursed at the High Schoolers & Said She Wanted to Kill Them

Lori Ann Mankos picked up the students from Northampton Senior High School. Student Mason Persiani told WFMZ-TV that he picked up the sense that Mankos may have been “agitated.”

Shortly into the drive, he said Mankos began swerving. Persiani told the TV station, “The major thing on the ride that threw everybody off was when there was a turn, a right-hand turn, and when she took it, she was going far too fast. She ended up being halfway into the opposing lane of traffic. That was probably the scariest point in the ride. At that point, my heart was racing. I was pretty nervous.”

In video shot from inside the bus, you can hear the students expressing anxiety over Mankos’ driving. They began urging Mankos to stop the bus and let them off. Persiani claimed that Mankos refused, yelled that they could “go f*ck” themselves and flipped them the bird.

Troopers told Lehigh Valley Live that students told responding officers that they heard Mankos say she wanted to kill them.

2. Mankos Eventually Stopped the Bus at a Gas Station & Walked Away

Mason Persiani explained to WFMZ-TV that Lori Ann Mankos finally asked the students if they wanted her to stop the bus so they could call their parents to pick them up. She stopped at a Sunoco gas station, but Persiani said she would not let them off the bus. Instead, the students climbed out the back.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Mankos gave the keys to an employee at the gas station, who reportedly told police that Mankos may have been under the influence of alcohol. The students recorded her walking away from the bus.

None of the students were hurt. Mankos’ mother, Debbie Llewellyn, told WFMZ-TV that she believed Mankos had some sort of nervous breakdown and had called her crying. Mankos’ father picked her up that day and took her back to their home.

3. Lori Ann Mankos Faces 29 Charges Including Child Endangerment & DUI

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lori Ann Mankos a few hours following the incident. She was booked into the Northampton County Prison on March 1 and bond was set at $100,000. According to court records, she was released on March 4. A family member appears to have put up their house as a surety.

Mankos faces 29 charges including:

• DUI

• Endangering Welfare of Children – 26 counts

• Careless Driving

• Reckless Driving

Mankos was scheduled to appear back in court on March 15 for a preliminary hearing. Mankos’ mother denies that her daughter had been under the influence, claiming that Mankos had lunch with her that day and had been drinking water.

4. Mankos Was Employed by an Outside Company, Not the School District

Lori Ann Mankos was not an employee of the Northampton School District. The superintendent, Joseph Kovalchik, told the Morning Call that the school had never seen anything like this happen before. “We’ve been contracting with this bus company for over 20 years. I don’t know anything about this driver since she’s employed by the contractor and not directly by our district. We’re extremely upset by this, but very thankful that none of the students were hurt.”

The bus company is called First Student and is headquartered in Cincinnati. According to the company website, they employ more than 50,000 bus drivers nationwide, transport more than 5 million students every day and contract with more than 1,100 school districts.

5. Lori Ann Mankos Pleaded Guilty for Speeding in 2018

Lori Ann Mankos does not appear to have a criminal history, according to a search of Pennsylvania online court records. But she was cited for a driving violation in 2018. She was charged for speeding more than 10 miles per hour over the limit.

Mankos pleaded guilty and appears to have paid a small fine. She has also been charged in the past for driving with a suspended license.

