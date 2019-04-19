Lorraine Warren Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lorraine Warren, the famed demonologist and paranormal investigator, has died at 92 years old.

According to the Horror News Network, Warren and her husband, Ed, founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952, and became involved in some of the most famous situations of paranormal and poltergeist hauntings in history. Their work has since become popularized through movies like Annabelle and The Conjuring, not to mention the many books they’ve written.

According to her son-in-law, Warren died peacefully in her sleep.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Warren & Her Husband, Ed, Investigated Hauntings for Decades

Warren and her husband’s work in the paranormal field has since become famous through the films inspired by their work: The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle, to name some of the more popular films.

The Warrens claimed to have investigated over 10,000 cases throughout their career. Ed passed away in 2006 at 79 years old, due to complications from a stroke. He and Warren were married for 61 years, and were partners in the paranormal industry for decades.

In a 2013 interview with Birth. Movies. Death., Warren clarified that it was her husband who specialized in demonology, and that she was more focused on “spirit activity”. When asked if she thought her field of work could ever be proven scientifically, she said, “That is very, very hard to answer. Why hasn’t it been answered before? We’re going through a time where people are brilliant. There’s a lot of help out there. But we’re not going to have any answers.”

2. Warren Died ‘Peacefully’ in Her Sleep, According to Her Son-in-Law

According to her son-in-law, Tony Spera, gave a statement Friday morning on the passing of Warren, post on his Facebook:

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night. The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time. Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her.”

Warren is married to Judy Spera, Lorraine and Ed’s only daughter.

3. The Warrens Held Tours of Their Home & Museum Throughout Their Lives

Yes, the Annabelle doll is actually real — and it was one of the reasons why people took tours at the Warren’s Occult Museum, where it resided.

On its site, the Warren’s Occult Museum describes itself as the “only occult museum of its kind.” The description for Annabelle reads,

Annabelle is believed to be responsible for the death of an individual who came in to contact with it.. This doll also reportedly slashed a grown man several times across the chest,.She terrorized a family for months until the Warrens and a an Episcopal priest were called in and an exorcism was performed. Although Annabelle has been exorcised several times it is believed that some energy is still attached to this doll.

Though the Warrens experienced countless interactions with the paranormal throughout their lives, Lorraine shared the most “haunting” of those experiences during a press junket for The Conjuring in 2013. She said, “Amityville was horrible, honey. It was absolutely horrible.” She continued, “It followed us right straight across the country. I don’t even like to talk about it. I will never go in the Amityville house ever again. You don’t know how long my career is; that’s the only one.”

4. Warren Claimed to Receive Signs From Ed After His Death

To Patch, Spera said that his mother-in-law had several visions of her late husband after he passed away. He told the publication in 2014, “Once while investigating a case of demonic activity alone after Ed passed she felt his hand grab and hold her hand while she was in the house. It felt like electrical energy tingling throughout her hand and fingers.”

He shared another memory to Patch:

“Another incident occurred at the Bluebird restaurant in Easton. Ed would always take her there for breakfast. Ed always used to whistle when he was happy and at peace, such as when he would paint his New England scenes and representations of haunted houses. On September 7, 2016, he died on Aug 23rd, 2006, she went to the Bluebird to honor his birthday. She walked in and asked for a table for two, but she was alone. Moments after sitting, the owner came out and said that the dishwasher had come into work early and while alone in the kitchen, heard someone whistling in the dining room. When he went into the dining area no one was there but he definitely heard a man whistling. When he went back into the kitchen, the whistling started again. The man was so spooked by this he called the owner and told her to come right down because he was going to leave. The owner asked that he not leave and that she would be right there. The owner brought the dishwasher into the dining room to relay what happened to him to Mrs.Warren. Lorraine remarked, ‘Well, I guess Ed got here before I did.'”

5. Fans Are Mourning the Loss of the Infamous Paranormal Investigator

People have already begun to mourn the loss of such an impactful paranormal investigator. Lee Roberts, a UK-based ghost hunter, tweeted, “RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field, most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights. She’ll be sadly missed by many.”

Psychic Chip Coffey tweeted, “Lorraine Warren, a legend in the paranormal field, has died. I was blessed to have worked with her several times. RIP, Lorraine.”