Sweat Bees: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sweat bees, also known as Halictidae, are tiny insects usually found in fallen trees and near graves. Four sweat bees were found in a Taiwanese woman’s eye, doctors revealed at a news conference last week according to CTS News.

A 29-year-old woman identified only by her surname, He, was treated at Fooyin University Hospital in Taiwan after suffering unbearable pain in her eye.

Doctors examined her eye and discovered insect legs under her eyelid.

Doctors extracted four sweat bees from the woman’s eyelid. They say it was a “world first.”

The bees are said to have feasted on He’s tears. The bees are attracted to salt in human sweat and tears, doctors explained.

He said she believed the bees got in her eye at a relative’s gravesite the previous day.

“I was visiting and tidying a relative’s grave with my family,” He said. “I was squatting down and pulling out weeds.”

1. He Thought She Had a Bacterial Infection But Doctors Discovered Bees

He, a 29-year-old Taiwanese woman, arrived at Fooyin University Hospital in Taiwan with unbearable pain and nonstop tears in her eye.

“It was very painful. Tears wouldn’t stop coming out of my eye,” she said at a news conference last week. “I was scared to death.”

Hung Chi-ting, the hospital’s head of ophthalmology, said he discovered the insect legs in her eye using a microscope.

“I saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging things inside,” he told reporters at a news conference.

Hung said the bees were feasting on He’s tears. He added that she came close to going blind.

2. He Says Bees Likely Got In Her Eye at a Relative’s Gravesite

Hung told reporters that the woman likely got the bees in her eye the previous day while taking part in the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day.

Sweat bees, he said, “nest near graves and in fallen trees, so it’s easy to come across them while hiking in mountains.”

“I was visiting and tidying a relative’s grave with my family,” He told reporters. “I was squatting down and pulling out weeds.”

“Thankfully she came to the hospital early, otherwise I might have had to take her eyeball out to save her life,” Hung said.

3. Doctors Say This is a ‘World First’

“This is the first time in Taiwan we’ve seen something like this,” he said, according to the BBC, describing it as a “world first.”

Matan Shelomi, an associate professor of entomology at National Taiwan University, told The Washington Post that this was likely the first case of such a bizarre situation.

“To my knowledge, this is the first case of a bee or a wasp getting caught in a part of a person’s anatomy, as far as I know,” he said. “I’m sure the sweat bees got by the eye and got squished between the eye and eyelid. They were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“They don’t seem to be bothered by people, so they will go to any source of salt,” he explained. “I think they’re kind of dumb if they come to humans for their salt. They haven’t figured out what we are.”

4. He is Expected to Make a Full Recovery

He was discharged from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, KRON reported.

“Luckily, she didn’t have a high fever and it hadn’t affected her central nervous system,” Hung told reporters, adding that she could have lost her eyesight if she did not get treated in time.

There are more than 1,000 species of sweat bees in the United States, Canada and Central America, according to Terminix, and their stings are relatively painless.

“She couldn’t have asked for a better bee to sting her in her eye,” Shelomi told The Post.

5. Doctor: ‘I Don’t Expect We’ll Ever See It Again’

“The woman will be fine. The bees will be fine,” Shelomi said. “This is not something that people need to concern themselves with. I don’t expect we’ll ever see it again.”

Hung said the bees are still alive.

“They are still alive, they’ve been sent as specimens to another organization and will be studied,” he said.

