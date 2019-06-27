Amy Klobuchar’s Daughter, Abigail Bessler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abigail Bessler is Amy Klobuchar’s daughter. She lives and works in New York City, and has been an active fixture on her mother’s presidential campaign trail.

Klobuchar is married to John Bessler. Both of them are native Minnesotans. John is a well-known lawyer and professor. He’s taught at the University of Baltimore School of Law in the past, as well as George Washington University Law School, the Georgetown University Law Center, Rutgers School of Law, and the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, according to Town & Country. He’s written ten books in total.

Though she hasn’t followed her parents’ footsteps towards a career in law, Bessler is following her mother’s footsteps and pursuing a career in the political sector. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Abigail Has Said She’s ‘Really Proud’ of Her Mother

Abigail put together a pretty funny video. Please share. pic.twitter.com/AQK72d2WEN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 1, 2019

In an interview with CBS Minnesota, Bessler shared how she felt about her mother’s presidential campaign. She said, “I’m really proud of her, and I’m excited for her. I’m excited for the campaign.”

She continued, “I’m excited for what she’s campaigning on and what she cares about…and so I’m ready to spread that and help her in any way I can.” Regarding her mother’s political stance and apparent ability to work across the partisan aisle, Bessler said, “Those things will resonate across the country, not just in the midwest.”

2. Abigail Wore one of Her Mother’s Dresses to Watch Her Get Sworn in as Senator

It was great to have John and Abigail here today as I was sworn-in. Abigail is even wearing one of my dresses from when I started as a lawyer (she, in her own words, calls it 'vintage'). Thank you, Minnesota, for allowing me to represent you in the Senate. Now let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/hllBXwkPr9 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 3, 2019

In January 2019, Bessler wore one of her mother’s older dresses to see her get sworn in as a U.S. senator. Klobuchar wrote on Twitter,

It was great to have John and Abigail here today as I was sworn-in. Abigail is even wearing one of my dresses from when I started as a lawyer (she, in her own words, calls it ‘vintage’). Thank you, Minnesota, for allowing me to represent you in the Senate. Now let’s get to work!

Klobuchar said in the video, “It’s a great time for family, but at the same time we know what serious work we have ahead.”

3. Bessler Works as a Legislative Director for New York City Council

According to LinkedIn, Bessler works as a legislative director for New York City Council. Specifically, she works for Council Member Keith Power, District 4, and has worked for him since January 2018.

Prior to working at the NYC council, Bessler worked as a speechwriting intern for the organization West Wing Writer from June-December 2017. She also worked as a policy intern on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and as an intern for CBS News. Her role in the Clinton campaign reads,

Worked for the national policy team in Hillary Clinton’s campaign on domestic and international issues

• Drafted speeches for the speechwriting team that were used by campaign staff and surrogates

• Conducted county-by-county economic analysis and wrote research memos for the battleground states team

Bessler also worked as an intern for the Center for American Progress from May-July 2014.

4. Bessler Graduated From Yale in 2017

Bessler attended Yale University as an undergraduate and graduated in 2017. She was involved in a number of organizations during her time at Yale, according to her LinkedIn. These organizations include: working at The Yale Daily News, The Yale College Writing Center, The Yale Minnesota Club, and being a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Per her LinkedIn, details of her college career include:

Yale Daily News

• Editor of the Yale Daily News Magazine, 2015-16

• Associate editor of the YDN Magazine, 2014-15

• Three long-form pieces published in the Yale Daily News Magazine

• City Desk reporter for the Yale Daily News, covering state politics, 2013-14 Writing & Comedy

• Winner of Yale’s Last Comic Standing competition, 2016

• Opened for SNL’s Aidy Bryant and Anna Drezen, 2017

• Tutor at the Yale College Writing Center, 2016-present

• MC’ed Yale’s Final Cut competition, 2017

• Humor pieces published in Slackjaw on Medium, WKND, and The Spider’s Web, 2016-17

5. Bessler Is Klobuchar’s Only Child

Bessler is Klobuchar’s only child. Klobuchar will often pay tribute to her daughter on social media, and posted a particularly emotional Instagram about her daughter’s graduation in 2017. Klobuchar wrote,

Congratulations Abigail! Dad and I were so proud of you as you crossed that stage today to get your college degree (with many high honors at that)! It wasn’t that long ago that you were taking that one big step up the stairs of the yellow school bus and now you’re stepping out into the world as a kind, well-spoken and grounded young woman, with a dose of good humor that will serve you well in the years to come. We love you! Mom and Dad.

Klobuchar also shared a family Easter post from April, which revealed that she, Bessler, and her husband had spent Easter Sunday in New Hampshire.