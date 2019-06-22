Arizona Fire Map: Tracking Fires & Smoke Near Me Right Now [June 22]

Fires continue to be an issue in Arizona on June 22, 2019, with the Woodbury Fire causing the greatest problems right now. In addition, a new fire called the Badger Springs Fire just started on June 21. Over the last couple of days, smoke from the Woodbury Fire has even impacted other states. Read on for details about the fires, their locations, containment size, maps, and more.

According to Inciweb, a number of wildfires are burning in Arizona right now on June 22, including the Woodbury fire and a few fires that are almost completely contained, but not quite yet. You can see an interactive fire map for the Arizona area, provided by NWCG.gov. An embedded version is below, but click on the link to see a full version.

Here is the current smoke report for the area:

Here are the fires currently in Arizona as of June 22, 2019, listed in alphabetical order, so the Woodbury Fire is at the end of this article. Some of them are prescribed fires that are set purposefully by officials to help prevent bigger wildfires from starting and spreading. Others are wildfires that you’ll want to keep a closer eye on. Remember that evacuation details can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for updates.

Badger Springs Fire

This fire is 1,200 acres and 20 percent contained as of June 22 at 12:02 p.m., Inciweb reported. It started on June 21 and is three miles south of Cordes Lakes. According to Inciweb, it started in the media west of Badger Springs, next to I-17. Both north and southbound lanes were temporarily closed.

“The fire is burning within BLM lands east of I-17 including the Agua Fria National Monument, in an east-northeast direction. Smoke will be visible throughout the day east of I-17.” Smoke may cause traffic delays.

Use caution as you travel N on I-17 as smoke from #BadgerSpringsFire will be visible through the day E I-17. Info now available on inciWeb: https://t.co/YRKr1NBoPqhttps://t.co/JuXiXYpKpO — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 22, 2019

Bloody Basin Road east of I-17 is closed, and Badger Springs Trailhead is closed.

There is currently no threat to communities, but Yavapai County residents should stay on alert.

Bylas Fire

The Bylas fire closed Highway 70 in Gila Valley temporarily on June 12. It’s near the community of Bylas between Globe and Stafford. Later all lanes on 70 were reopened.

According to NIFC, the fire is 340 acres and 73 percent contained, 25 miles northwest of Datil.

Coldwater Fire

This fire grew from 9,665 acres on June 11 to 16,790 acres as of June 13, according to Inciweb. As of June 18 at 12:48 p.m., it was still 16,790 acres, but the good news is that it’s now 90 percent contained. The map above, from June 13, is the most recent map. Inciweb was last updated about this fire on June 18.

The fire was caused by lightning and is four miles south of Clints Well.

Inciweb noted: “Fire personnel with the Mogollon Rim Ranger District are currently monitoring the perimeter and remaining fire activity of internal smoldering pockets. A temporary forest closure remains in effect to ensure no one is injured or killed by the fire-weakened trees, burning debris and stump holes present in the interior of the fire. To review the closure go here. The public can expect to see minimal smoke from the Coldwater Fire for a few more weeks, but nothing substantial.”

Hoyle Fire

This fire is still listed as active on Inciweb. As of June 10, it was listed as 503 acres and 100 percent contained.

Kaibab Prescribed Fires (North and South Zones)

This is a prescribed fire, listed on Inciweb and divided into north and south zones. The map above is the north zone and it’s the most recent map released by Inciweb.

It’s 10 miles southeast of Williams. On June 19 Inciweb wrote: “Ignitions are complete for today on the planned Moquitch-3 prescribed fire project at the North Kaibab Ranger District, Kaibab National Forest. Fire managers have reported approximately 785 acres treated during today’s operations. All containment lines are holding as expected and crews expect to resume all operations tomorrow. Going into the weekend, Friday’s weather forecast calls for increased wind activity. This means crews are not planning any active firing operations for Friday, but will instead shift the operational focus to monitoring fire behavior, smoke, and holding and patrolling. Ignitions may resume on Saturday, if forecasted high wind activity subsides.”

Here’s a map of the south zone.

Inciweb wrote on June 20: “Ignitions are complete on the Moquitch-3 (Phase 2) prescribed fire project at the North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest. Fire managers have reported a total of 1,436 acres treated over the past two days.”

The south zone fires include the Russell Prescribed Fire, the Sunflower Prescribed Fire, and the Reed Prescribed Fire.

Long Jim I & III Prescribed Fire

This is a new prescribed fire in the Grand Canyon region to help prevent out-of-control fires.

Maroon Fire

This wildfire is currently 8,206 acres and is about 18 miles northeast of Flagstaff off Leupp Road near Maroon Crater, Inciweb noted in its last update about the fire on June 18. It’s 80 percent contained as of June 18. The fire was caused by lightning and is 18 miles northeast of Flagstaff, off Leupp Road near Maroon Crater, Inciweb noted.

Inciweb notes that the fire has transitioned back to a Type 4 fire, allowing resource numbers to be scaled back. However, the work isn’t completely over, KTAR noted on June 16. The focus is on controlling and managing the fire rather than putting it out, KTAR reported.

This fire is unique because the Maroon Crater was used for WWII artillery training and unexploded ordnance might still be off the designated roads, Inciweb noted. The fire has transitioned back to a Type 4 fire and fire teams will continue to secure holding features and reduce fire-related roadway hazards.

Mountain Fire

This fire is 7,470 acres as of June 18 at 12:03 p.m. and 100 percent contained. The last update on Inciweb was posted on June 18. The final acreage noted by Cal Fire on June 21 was much smaller at just 30 acres.

#MountainFire [Final] Fire is 100% contained. Final acreage is 30 acres of grass. @AlamedaCoFire — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 21, 2019

The fire was caused by human activity with the exact cause still under investigation. It was eight miles east of the Cave Creek Ranger District Office. It was first reported June 7 at noon and was completely in the Tonto National Forest.

Inciweb noted on June 18: “The Mountain Fire, 8 miles east of Cave Creek Ranger District office, is now 100 percent contained. Crews are on-site patrolling and conducting suppression rehabilitation work. Ash and dust whirlwinds may be visible. If you see smoke in the area of the fire, you are encouraged to call Phoenix Interagency Fire Center Dispatch at (480) 457-1555.”

Roaring Fire

This fire on the New Mexico and Arizona border is 400 acres and now 100 percent contained, although it’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

Slide Fire

This fire started May 1 and has not been updated on Inciweb since May 7, although it’s still listed on Inciweb as active. It was caused by lighting and is being managed. It is not an out-of-control fire. It’s 72 acres and burning 65 miles south of St. George, Utah.

Spring/Summer Prescribed Fire

This is another prescribed fire burning 10 miles north of Flagstaff. The size is about 1,190 acres and it will be a one-day operation.

Woodbury Fire in Tonto National Forest (Superstition Mountains)

The Woodbury fire started out in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona. It’s been the most troublesome of Arizona fires lately. It was 150 acres as of the evening of June 8 and was 5,000 acres as of June 11. On June 13 it was 10,090 acres and on June 15 it was 25,893 acres because of an unexpected dryline. On June 18 it was 40,557 acres in size and just 6 percent contained.

As of Saturday, June 22 at 8:16 a.m., the fire was 79,944 acres in size and 34 percent contained. Yes, the fire’s reported containment decreased from Friday.

The cause of the fire is now listed as unknown on Inciweb rather than human-caused.

The following embedded map of the fire is provided by MappingSupport.com and Joseph Elfelt.

According to Inciweb, triple-digit temperatures over the next few days and single-digit humidity, along with increasing winds, might cause the fire behavior to increase.

Inciweb noted on June 22 that there’s now concern of active threats to critical infrastructure. This includes the Hydropower Dam, some power lines serving the Phoenix area (which will not be shut down), Highway 188, recreation areas and some commercial property and private residences. After 48 hours, the fire, if it continues to move in predicted directions, might be an active threat to the Tonto National Monument.

The fire is currently moving north to Spring Creek Ranch, Cross P Ranch, and Highway 188. It also crossed over the Sawtooth Ridge approaching a wilderness boundary.

Here’s a look at the fire’s progression:

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation alert on Thursday, June 20 for residents in the Roosevelt Lake area, KTAR reported. This alert included the Roosevelt community, where residents were told to leave immediately, bringing pets, medications, money, and valuables. They were told to close windows and doors before leaving. A shelter for evacuees has been set up at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami Arizona. Livestock can be sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. If owners can’t evacuate their livestock, they are asked to paint phone numbers on the animals and set them loose.

Closures include (they are from Inciweb unless otherwise noted):

“The Tonto National Forest closed the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent Forest and campgrounds along State Highway 188 east of Roosevelt dam.”

“State Highway 88 is closed from mile post 213 at Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam.”

“State Highway 188 is closed from its junction with State Highway 88, east to the junction of State Highway 288 (The Young Road). Highway 288 remains open.”

For updates: Follow Tonto Forest on Twitter, the U.S. Forest Service for Tonto National Forest on Facebook, Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, and the fire’s Inciweb page for the latest updates about the fire.