Jennifer McFelia Villegas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer McFelia Villegas has been identified as baseball star Jim Edmonds’ mistress, to whom he sent inappropriate text messages, according to Us Weekly.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment,” Edmonds told the outlet. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jim Allegedly Sent Dirty Text Messages to Jennifer

In what it called a “blockbuster exclusive,” AllAboutTheTEA.com published allegations of Jim’s infidelity, including explicit screenshots of text and social media messages he allegedly sent to Jennifer. The messages show the two making plans and sharing images, including photos of Jim’s penis. The site also alleged that Jim sent a video of himself masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twin boys.

“Recent allegations labeling me an extortionist are false. Throughout this ordeal, myself and my child have been threatened by his wife.” Jennifer Villegas told AllAboutTheTEA.com. “I want to make a few things very clear — I never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family. All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry.”

The site says the Villegas is 34 years old and works in the hospitality industry. She reportedly is a single mother to one daughter. Edmonds originally insisted his relationship with Villegas was solely digital, however, he told Us otherwise.

“I did send the texts, which was wrong,” Jim told the outlet. “But I never touched this girl or ever met her until — I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair. For no reason other than for me to give her money.

2. Edmonds’ Wife Meghan Responded

Meghan King Edmonds responded to the news last week in a post on her blog titled “I’m Sad.” The post has received over 1,700 comments, almost all of which are in support. Readers sympathized and identified with Meghan’s vulnerability and openness about her situation.

“I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this,” Meghan wrote. “I did nothing except be pregnant with our twins and try to have a healthy pregnancy. So what is so broken in him to propel him to do this to me? To us? It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgment. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

Meghan wrote that she feels abandoned by her best friend, her “one true love” who abandoned her “in the most disgusting and public way possible.” She doesn’t care about her “stupid massive house”, her new car, or her diamonds. Meghan simply wanted a solid marriage.

She also says that the scandal has come at the worst possible time, as the couple is worried one of their sons, Hart, might have a neurological disorder.

3. Meghan Allegedly Threatened Villegas in a Voicemail in 2018

Villegas, who has been dubbed ‘The Baseball Madam’ for her connections to a handful of MLB players, exclusively shared a voicemail with AllAboutTheTEA.com.

“Meghan first reached out to me on September 20, 2018 and bullied me into retracting my story,” Villegas told the outlet. “She had already left me a threatening voicemail, so I did because I was fearful for my safety and the safety of my daughter. I am a single mom and very protective of my child.”

In the audio clip, a woman alleged to be Meghan, can be heard leaving a message for Villegas. She begins by calling the alleged mistress a “disgusting criminal troll.” The woman goes on to threaten legal action, saying she is gathering evidence of blackmail to give to the FBI.

“Good luck with the police showing up,” she said. “I hope they take your children. Try threatening my family again.”

4. People Are Reacting to the Scandal on Social Media

Soo.. Jim Edmonds admitted to inappropriate conversation but no actual “physical” interaction. Ugh cheating is cheating, douche. While his wife was pregnant too, gross. #BaseballMistress #RHOC — TeaSippinTeaSpillin (@Bravosuperfan46) June 14, 2019

One Twitter user said Edmonds’ actions were “gross.”

Is anyone surprised that Jim Edmonds cheated on his pregnant wife? Anyone? Didn’t think so — A.D. ⚾ (@AllyDee24) June 13, 2019

Another user said that no one is surprised about the cheating allegations.

Happy Friday to everyone except Jim Edmonds! pic.twitter.com/6jY3eTHY6o — Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) June 14, 2019

Another user wished a happy Friday to everyone except Jim Edmonds.

5. Meghan and Jim Were Married in

Meghan and Jim were married on October 24, 2014. The couple is pictured above with his children from previous marriages.

His oldest daughters, Hayley and Lauren, who flank the couple on either side, are from his first marriage to Lee Ann Horton, who died in 2015 following a battle with cancer.

Also in the picture are Landon and Sutton, who stand in front of the couple, Jim’s children from his second marriage with Allison Jayne Raski, which lasted from 2008 until 2014.