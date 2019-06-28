Marianne Williamson’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marianne Williamson is a presidential candidate that isn’t as widely known as opponents like Elizabeth Warren or Beto O’Rourke. But she has a unique background that will likely get her quite a bit of attention. In 2015, for example, she endorsed Bernie Sanders for President. She’s also known for being Oprah’s spiritual advisor. Here’s a look at how much she’s worth.

1. She Earned More than $950,000 in 2014 from Book Advances & Self-Produced Events

According to the Center for Public Integrity, in 2014 Williamson disclosed earning $957,200 in 2013 from book advances, royalty advances, and product sales. Most of the income came from self-produced events.

She’s written 13 books, including four New York Times bestsellers. She is also the founder of Project Angel Food, a volunteer food delivery program for people with life-threatening illnesses like AIDS. Williamson is co-founder of the Peace Alliance.

Williamson is a unique candidate. She’s Oprah’s spiritual adviser and the daughter of an immigration lawyer and a homemaker, Vox reported. She was raised Jewish and born in Houston. She identifies as a practicing Jew.

2. Her Net Worth Is Between $783K & $2.1 Million

In 2013, her personal assets put her net worth range between $957,000 and $4.5 million, Business Insider shared. Her assets were included stocks in Apple, Google, Home Depot, McDonald’s, Whole Foods, BlackRock, Praxair, and more, the Center for Public Integrity noted.

Now in 2019, her net worth range is from $783,031 to $2.126 million, according to Open Secrets.

Her report lists her assets as including $350,000 from her LLC business income, many speaking fees, royalties from books, and affiliate commissions. She also still has many stocks, including Alphabet, Apple, Home Depot, Illumina, Nestle, UPS, Mastercard, and more.

3. She Funded Part of Her Congressional Campaign in 2014 Herself

Prior to this campaign, Williamson ran for Congress in California’s 33rd District in 2014 as an Independent, coming out with 13.2 percent of the vote and placing fourth. She funded much of her 2014 campaign herself, putting more than $581,000 into that campaign, CPI shared. In total, her campaign spent nearly $2 million on the race, The Daily Beast shared.

4. She Doesn’t Intend to Fund Her Presidential Campaign with Her Own Money

Williamson doesn’t plan to fund her presidential campaign with her own money, her campaign spokeswoman Patricia Ewing told the Center for Public Integrity. In January she told her supporters that she needed millions to help fund her campaign and invited them all to pitch in, even with small amounts.

5. Her 2014 Campaign Was Supported By Well-Known Celebrities

Some well-known people supported her 2014 Congressional run, the Center for Public Integrity noted. These included Eva Longoria, Melanie Griffith, Rainn Wilson, Roma Downey, and Marcia Cross. Nancy Wiesenfeld, ex-wife of Les Moonves, also contributed, as did author David Kessler. Alanis Morissette even wrote a song supporting Williamson’s congressional campaign.

On May 9, Williamson announced that she had raised $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, including donations from 46,663 individuals. She also has polled at greater than 1 percent in three qualifying polls.