Gyro Drop: Watch Real Videos of the Ride After Fake Goes Viral

A fake video of the ride “Gyro Drop” from Lotte World South Korea went viral on Thursday and had a lot of people fooled.

The gyro drop in lotte world is on another level of scary 😱pic.twitter.com/Qb7UrBhmcu — 니니 🍉 (@wonwoobabie) June 13, 2019

The video was doctored with CGI to make the ride look much more terrifying and innovative than it actually is. The video shows an extendable arm that doubles the size of the drop. The seats of the ride then drop down, attached by extendable bungee ropes, and turn into swings as the ride rotates in circles before retracting riders back up and dropping them straight down.

The video was posted all over social media from large influencers who were fooled by the slick CGI. It was posted earlier in the day by @Mewcg and @wonwoobabie and went viral from there.

WHO WOULD INVENT A RIDE LIKE THIS??? pic.twitter.com/moRN6N4UbV — Complex (@Complex) June 13, 2019

Nobody should ever make a real ride like this pic.twitter.com/EoSAaRR2D3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2019

Gyro Drop is an actual ride, but the reality is much less exciting.

The first result on YouTube is the fake viral video but the rest of the results are of the actual ride. The seats do rotate as the ride moves upward but it does not have the extendable pole and bungee seats that are in the viral video.

While some people were fooled, most users on social media quickly discovered that the video was doctored.

It’s not clear who exactly where the CGI video originated or who exactly produced it but the results are impressive.