Bernie Sanders Publishes Anti-Endorsements after Billionaire Calls Him ‘Disaster Zone’

After Haim Saban, a billionaire Democratic donor, said that Bernie Sanders was a “disaster zone” and he liked every Democratic candidate but Bernie, Bernie proudly added Saban to a published list of all his anti-endorsements. Read on to learn more.

Haim Saban Called Bernie Sanders a ‘Communist’ and a ‘Disaster Zone’

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Saban didn’t hold back when it came to his dislike for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. He told Hollywood Reporter: “We love all 23 candidates. No, minus one. I profoundly dislike Bernie Sanders, and you can write it. I don’t give a hoot. He’s a communist under the cover of being a socialist. He thinks that every billionaire is a crook. He calls us ‘the billionaire class.’ And he attacks us indiscriminately. ‘It’s the billionaire class, the bad guys.’ This is how communists think. So, 22 are great. One is a disaster zone.”

Saban has an estimated net worth of $3 billion. He has said that one of his greatest concerns is protecting Israel, The New Yorker reported. He politics because he felt that support for Israel in the U.S. was slipping. “I’m a one-issue guy and my issue is Israel,” he told The New York Times.

He donates to the Democratic party and has contributed between $5 to $10 million to the William J. Clinton Foundation. Hillary Clinton once described him as a good friend and Saban supported her in 2008 for President and again in 2016. He and his wife donated $7 million to a pro-Clinton Super PAC called Priorities USA.

In 2018, Saban spoke with lawmakers who were concerned about humanitarian issues on the Gaza Strip, The Intercept reported. Bernie Sanders organized a letter signed by 12 Democrats that asked Mike Pompeo to “act urgently in order to help relieve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.” The Intercept was sent an email that Saban sent to six senators who signed the letter. The letter read, in part: “Senators, for you to listen to Senator Sanders and accuse Israel of being the main culprit is outrageous, misinformed, offensive and shows a lack of understanding of the region’s basic fundamentals. Do your homework, unless you have chosen to blindly follow Senator Sander’s [sic] ill advised, misinformed, simplistic, and ignorant lead.”

Saban Blamed Sanders for Democratic Candidates’ Skipping AIPAC

Saban then went on to blame Bernie Sanders for the presidential candidates’ skipping AIPAC’s summit. AIPAC is a pro-Israel lobbying group that hosts a yearly conference in Washington, D.C. Saban told Hollywood Reporter: “I can’t deny the impact that Bernie has had on the Democratic Party. I love it when Bernie says, ‘I recognize Israel’s right to exist.’ That’s how he expresses his support of Israel. Well, thank you so very much. Are you out of your freaking mind? Oh, I’m allowed to live. Hallelujah, praise the Lord.”

Sanders is Jewish and much of his family died in the Holocaust. He was bar mitzvahed, attended Hebrew school, and even traveled to Israel to work on a kibbutz, The Washington Post reported. His older brother, Larry Sanders, has said that while they were growing up, it was never a question of whether they were Jewish. Being Jewish was as uncontested a fact for them as being American.

Sanders doesn’t regularly attend synagogue, although he will show up for Jewish rituals, such as when the father of a close friend passed away. But typically, when asked about religion, he turns the focus to his political and moral beliefs. But he’s not afraid to speak up and share how proud he is of his background. “I’m proud to be Jewish (though) I’m not particularly religious,” he said during a press breakfast one year.

Bernie Sanders credits his dad’s courage with keeping their family alive. His dad had the courage to leave Poland for the United States. Tragically, the rest of his dad’s family was killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Sanders Has Proudly Released an Anti-Endorsements List

Bernie Sanders has now proudly released an anti-endorsements list, which you can read in full here. People on the list include Haim Saban, Kenneth Langone, Any Puzder, Lowell McAdam, Jamie Dimon, Bog Iger, Jeffrey Immelt, Lloyd Blankfein, Third Way (a think tank), Alan Greenspan, Leon Cooperman, Bernard Marcus, and Stanley Druckenmiller.

He has Saban’s quote from The Hollywood Reporter on that list.

Kenneth Langone, co-founder of Home Depot, is quoted as saying he thought Sanders was the anti-christ.

Puzder, a former CEO of the company that owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., is quoted as telling Fox that Sanders’ proposals will kill growth.

McAdam, former CEO of Verizon, is quoted as telling Business Insider: “The senator’s uninformed views are, in a word, contemptible.”

Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is quoted as telling Yahoo Finance, “Just because it resonates doesn’t make it right.”

Iger, CEO of Disney, is quoted by CNN as asking Sanders: “How many jobs have you created?”

Immelt, former CEO of GE, is quoted by the Washington Post as talking about how GE operates in the real world (ostensibly unlike Sanders.)

The list goes on and on. Sanders is proud of the billionaires and CEOs who aren’t approving of his policies.

Sanders tweeted: “We can propose all the ideas and plans we want, but any agenda that guarantees basic human rights for all Americans will be opposed by the most powerful forces in America. Real, fundamental change is only possible if we have the guts to take them on.”

READ NEXT: Bernie Sanders’ Net Worth in 2019