Stephanie Hancock: U.S. Secret Service Agent Died in a Kayaking Accident

United States Secret Service agent, Stephanie Hancock died this past weekend on a kayaking trip in Maryland.

According to CBS News, Special Agent Stephanie Hancock’s kayaking accident resulted in her death. The accident took place in the Severn River on Saturday night in Maryland.

“On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Secret Service lost one of our own in a tragic kayaking accident in Maryland. Special Agent Stephanie Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail,” USSS said in a statement. “Our condolences, as well as our thoughts and prayers, are with the family of Special Agent Hancock.”

Hancock Was Not Alone

According to WJZ, Hancock was with another kayaker on the river. The other kayaker was rescued, as Hancock’s body was found around 9:45 p.m on Saturday night.

WJZ reports that Hancock fell into the water at the mouth of Spa Creek around 3:20 p.m.

According to Fox 5 DC, officials do not believe Hancock nor the man who accompanied her on the kayaking trip were wearing life jackets.

