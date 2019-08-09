Dmitriy Andreychenko: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dmitriy Andreychenko is accused of bringing more than 100 rounds of ammunition, a rifle, a handgun and body armor to a Missouri Walmart. The incident occurred on August 8 in the city of Springfield, 160 miles south of Kansas City at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Speaking to the media, a Springfield police spokesperson said that Andreychenko, 20, is “lucky he’s still alive.” Officials said that Andreychenko surrendered shortly after he arrived at the Walmart after he was confronted by an off-duty firefighter. Lt. Mike Lucas said in a statement that officers were called to the store after getting reports of an active shooter. When officers arrived at the scene, Lucas said people could be seen hiding outside in the parking lot. He described the scene as being “pretty chaotic.”

A manager pulled a fire alarm during the incident and the store was evacuated. Lucas said in the press release, “He walked in here, heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues, and caused a great amount of panic inside the store… Obviously, what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days – that’s on everybody’s mind.” On August 3, a gunman in an El Paso Walmart shot-and-killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Less than 24 hours later, in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, Megan Betts, in a bar in the city.

Andreychenko’s motivations have not been made public at the time of writing. Online jail records show that Andreychenko is being accused of making a terroristic threat.

1. Andreychenko Says: ‘Love My God, Love My Guns’

Andreychenko wrote on his Instagram bio, “Love my God, Love my wife, Love my guns.” He then wrote Romans 1:16, a reference to a Bible verse that reads, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.” In a Facebook post from February 2017, the suspect posted a photo of him wearing a t-shirt saying, “Jesus Is My Savior Not My Religion.”

2. On His Various Social Media Profiles, Andreychenko Says He Is Married

Andreychenko makes reference to his wife on his Instagram bio. While on his Facebook page, Andreychenko says he has been married since May 2016. His wife writes on the About section of her page, “Loving the married life.”

3. Andreychenko Says He Studied to Be an EMT

The suspect writes on his Facebook page that he studied to be an EMT at Ozarks Technical Community College. Andreychenko writes on that page that since May 2018, he has worked for Roadway Express LLC. Andreychenko says he is from Portland, Oregon and is a resident of Springfield, Missouri.

4. Andreychenko Was Seen Pushing a Shopping Cart Around the Walmart While Recording Himself on His Cellphone

Witnesses say that Andreychenko was recording himself on his cellphone while pushing a shopping cart through the Walmart store, KYTV reports. In a statement, Walmart said that, “The behavior of a customer was concernting to those inside our store and out of caution, law enforcement was contacted.”

One witness to the incident, Tammy Lea, told KYTV that she saw people running from the store while “screaming there was a gunman in the store, shooter in the store. I am still shaking. It is just terrifying.” While another witness, Julie Belew, told NBC News that she had just arrived at the store when she saw someone with their hands up and someone yelling at him, “Is that a real rifle?”

5. Missouri Is an Open Carry State

The National Rifle Association says on their website that Missouri is an open carry state, gun owners can bring their guns anywhere legally as long as they are not displayed in a threatening manner.

