Connie Sheeran, Frank Sheeran’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts

Connie Sheeran is the daughter of late mob hitman Frank Sheeran. She is portrayed by Kate Arrington in Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Irishman follows the life of mob hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran as he climbs the ranks from truck driver to hitman for Russell Bufalino and the Pennsylvania crime family. The movie is based on Frank Sheeran’s deathbed confessions published in the book, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran & Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa by Charles Brandt.

Connie is Frank’s first and only daughter from his second marriage to his wife, Irene. She’s the youngest of Frank’s four daughters and a very private person when it comes to talking about her father. Connie has never given an interview about his legacy or posted about him on social media.

Sheeran currently lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she was born and raised. She is close with her sisters and extended family, most of whom live in Philadelphia, from Frank’s first marriage judging by her photos on Facebook.

Her character doesn’t get much screentime in The Irishman and plays a very minor role in the movie.

Connie is divorced and currently lives in Philadelphia, PA with her dog Apollo.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Connie Sheeran a Philanthropist

Connie frequently asks her family and friends to support fundraisers and worthy causes on her social media. In her most recent post, she shared her daughter Brittany’s fundraiser for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Brittany started the fundraiser in order to support abortion rights.

She also signed a petition to support banning a game centered around school shootings from being sold and posts weekly about fundraisers and volunteer events for her company, the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team.

She also attended an anti-Trump march in 2017 and posted a photo of her sign that features Donald Trump grabbing the Statue of Liberty’s crotch with the message “Get your damn hands off her!”.

2. She Doesn’t Leave Philadelphia Often

Back in 2017, Connie Sheeran checked-in at the Philadelphia airport and posted “Haven’t flown in 8 years – should have known the weather wouldn’t cooperate”. Sheeran eventually got to her destination, Disneyworld and Universal Studios, after a slight delay.

It was her first vacation in a long time. She’s left the state occasionally for neighboring New Jersey to train her dog Apollo, posting a status in 2015 from the Mercer County Equestrian Center in Pennington, NJ and wrote “Agility trial with Apollo”, but for the most part stays in Philadelphia.

3. She Works at a Veterinary Hospital and Volunteers in Her Spare Time to Help Animals

Connie Sheeran is an animal lover through and through. She posts more photos of her dog Apollo on Facebook than she does of her two kids and regularly asks her friends and family to support causes from her job at The World of Animals Veterinary Hospital.

Connie Sheeran volunteers at the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team which is an “an emergency services, nonprofit organization run by firefighters that works in conjunction with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, the Philadelphia Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and other public and private disaster relief organizations to provide emergency assistance to animals involved in fires and other residential disasters.” according to their website.

She wrote about the organization in a 2015 blog post while she was working at the World of Animals Veterinary Hospital.

“they give the owners peace of mind knowing that their beloved pets will be ok, so they can take care of themselves and try to put their lives back together. I take pride in being able to say that, “They are our charity”.” She wrote of the organization, “The owners, doctors and staff of World of Animals Veterinary Hospitals are proud to be called a Red Paw supporter.”

She posts statuses and shares charity events from the organization on a monthly basis.

4. She Has Two Children

Connie Sheeran Griffin has two children, Brittany and Jacob. Brittany is an assistant costume designer that has worked on famous films including her dad’s biopic The Irishman. She also works for TV shows including “The Sinner” and “Law & Order: SVU” as an assistant costume designer and the show “Billions” as a Buyer, according to her IMDB page.

Her son Jacob currently studies at the Community College of Philadelphia and is a massive Philadelphia Eagles fan according to his Facebook page.

5. She Marched for Abortion Rights in 1992

Brittany Griffin takes after her mother when it comes to philanthropy and activism. She posted an anecdote in her fundraiser on Facebook about her mom’s history of protesting.

“My mom has always been a staunch supporter of a woman’s right to choose and her conviction on the subject has always been a point of pride for me,” she wrote. “When she was pregnant with my brother in 1992 she marched on Washington for abortion rights, so bad ass. In honor of her for mother’s day I want to contribute to her legacy of fighting for women’s rights. Please donate and help reach this goal!”

Brittany ended up raising $950 of her $2,000 goal.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to Know about Angelo Bruno, the “Gentle Don” of Philadelphia from The Irishman