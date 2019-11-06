YK Osiris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

YK Osiris AKA Osiris Williams is a 21-year-old American musician who was arrested Monday for allegedly choking and biting his girlfriend at a part in September.

The “valentine” singer is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation as authorities claim he choked his girlfriend at his 21st birthday party. According to TMZ, The artist’s girlfriend allegedly confronted him after she saw a photo of another woman wearing nothing but a towel on his phone. She claims they got into a shouting match when Osiris told her he was “going to slap the shit out of you.”

Osiris’ girlfriend told police that the rapper chased her upstairs into a bathroom and started choking her then bit her face right underneath her left eye. She claims she bit his lip in order to free herself and the fight was eventually broken up.

Osiris was denied bond after his arrest and will remain in jail until his preliminary hearing later this month at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Osiris is one of the hottest up and comers in R&B and has been a rising star ever since breaking out in 2017 with his first single “Fake Love”. This news arrives less than a month after Osiris dropped his major-label debut album, “The Golden Child” and was on tour to promote the record.

Osiris was born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla. and is 1 of 8 children in his family (6 sisters, 1 brother). He currently lives in Braselton, Georgia, according to jail records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s Been Arrested Before for Armed Robbery

In an October interview with Rolling Stone, YK Osiris admitted to leading a life of crime before he decided to pursue music.

“When I was 14, 13 years old. . . I was hardheaded, going to jail, back and forth, man, stealing, robbing,” Osiris confessed. “I was trying to be cool. I be trying to fit in. I was trying to survive at the same time. I was trying to get what I want to get in life. If I can’t get it that way, I’m gonna get it this way. That’s how I felt about it, and if you didn’t give it to me I’m going to get it.”

He changed his lifestyle after being given an ultimatum by a judge following an arrest for armed robbery.

“When the judge told me I’m going to get indicted if I come back. That [was the] last time, I remember that day,” he recalled. “She said, ‘If you come back, I’m going to indict you.'”

Osiris changed his ways and stayed out of trouble. He even reunited with the judge after becoming famous who told him he’s “doing very good”.

“She definitely know me right now,” he added. “I saw her in Jacksonville. She said, ‘You’re doing very good.’ Her daughter knows my song…Yeah, everything. She know me now. She very proud of me. The judge had told me, ‘If you come back one more time, I’m going to give you 20 years, 15 years.’ I said ‘Oh, no, I’m not coming back.'”

2. He Feuded with Fellow R&B Artists Jacquees and Bryson Tiller

YK Osiris Says He Is The King Of RnBYK Osiris Says He Is The King Of RnB Subscribe https://goo.gl/BWBHDK Follow Melanie IG https://goo.gl/XV8KUp Follow Sarah IG https://goo.gl/qiK9Xs 2019-10-03T05:39:20.000Z

In December 2018 Jacquees declared himself the “king of R&B right now for this generation.” He received a lot of criticism from fellow R&B artists Tyrese, Tank, Eric Bellinger, and J. Holiday over his remarks.

Fast forward to October 2019, Osiris posted a video on Instagram making a similar proclamation. “I’m the king of RNB of this generation,” he wrote in a caption on his Instagram video. “Hands down just wait and y’all will know why it’s facts 🤫🤫 #NEW #KING”

Osiris doubled down on his comments and called out Jacquees by name while praising Chris Brown in an interview on MTV. “Chris Brown. He’s the King,” YK told Sway Calloway. “But you gotta understand, in this generation, ain’t a lot of singers. Jacquees, I don’t think he really even mess with me like that. Not music-wise. Now vocals, yeah, he got it. But like music? Nah, fa sho.”

The interview comments prompted Jacquees to respond with an Instagram video that’s since been deleted.

“YK Osiris, stop knocking on my f****** door. Stop asking me for big bro advice. Stop. You had my name in your mouth with Sway. That was a mistake. You can’t sing like me lil’ bro. I wanted you to win, I still do. Don’t bring my m****f****** name up. You not on my level—at all.”

The two artists appeared on an Instagram Live video together last month and attempted to squash the beef.

While he was beefing with Jacquees, Osiris took shots at another fellow R&B star, Bryson Tiller, in a Rolling Stone interview. Osiris and the interviewer are talking about who is relevant in R&B when the interviewer says “We got Daniel. We got Jacquees, Bryson. Maybe, he’s a little older, in another generation.”

Osiris clarifies that the interviewer means Bryson Tiller then says “Yeah, but not right now. Nobody listen to Bryson Tiller.”

Bryson Tiller has not responded to the comment.

3. He Claimed That God “Doesn’t like” That He’s in the Music Business

''The Music Industry Is Evil''''The Music Industry Is Evil'' – Now, you've seen the video I played in the beginning of this video. According to YK Osiris himself who's a young artist who's found success in this business, that's been his experience. There's another side to this conversation though which is the word choice. You don't necessarily have to sell-out because as an artist, you have choice and you choose your path. That's what I talk about. Follow BlackySpeakz: https://twitter.com/BlackySpeakz https://www.instagram.com/iamblackyspeakz/ Video edited by Laqwan. Link to his Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/kassius.jpg/?hl=en Instrumentals in the background made by ORIGAMI. Check out his channel here – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcF_CZ4oA3MkFdUZ5friXA/videos?disable_polymer=1 My Spotify PLAYLIST – https://open.spotify.com/user/blackyspeakz/playlist/7gLHJJB2BcAEtSkLdqruQ9 2019-11-01T16:54:26.000Z

YK Osiris is known to mix in sage advice and knowledge alongside photos of him performing or posing in exotic locales on his Instagram account. In one of his more passionate rants, he talks about the dark truths of the music industry.

“This music industry is a ‘God Blessing’, you need to stop it.” Osiris said “God don’t like that we in this music business. God don’t like that we talkin’ bout money, cars, and clothes and hoes.”

“If you wanna be in this music industry and you wanna get money, understand what it comes with. That it’s not from God, it’s from the Devil.” He added, “He gives you what you want, so you can destroy yourself.”

Fans agreed in the comment section and praised Osiris for his honesty. “Not really a fan of his music but this some of the realest shit I’ve heard him say” commented one user.

4. He Was The Victim of a Drive-by Shooting After a Concert in St. Louis

YK Osiris sprinter van gets shot up after opening for Lil Baby in St. LouisFOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/blancotarantinotv https://instagram.com/_vonnyblanco 2018-08-23T16:00:10.000Z

In August 2018, Osiris’s van was shot at on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis after performing at an event. Osiris was in town opening for the sold-out Lil Baby show, along with City Girls, Kollision, B La B and 24 Heavy.

As they were driving on the highway, a grey four-door sedan apparently pulled up alongside them, and one or more of its occupants opened fire. According to the police report, “the vehicle sustained heavy ballistic damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”

Four victims in the van, ranging in age from 18 to 53, suffered gunshot wounds to their limbs and were transported to the hospital in stable condition. No suspects have been identified.

YK Osiris commented on the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post “”WHEN U A CHILD OF GOD 🙏 AND PROTECTED BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS 💯 THERE IS NO WAY THE DEVIL CAN KILL YOU ‼️‼️ THE DEVIL IS A LIE 🗣🗣 U CANT STOP ME ‼️‼️‼️ #THANK U JESUS🙏🙏,”

5. He Was Selected as a XXL Freshman in 2019

VideoVideo related to yk osiris: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-06T09:16:57-05:00

YK Osiris was named as part of the XXL Freshman Class 2019, an annual list that honors the hottest up and coming artists in hip-hop and R&B. He was part of a robust freshman class that also included DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, and Blueface.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Bans Popular Streamer FaZe Jarvis for Cheating