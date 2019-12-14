Heidi Broussard Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heidi Broussard and her 2-week old daughter, Margot Carey, have been missing in Austin, Texas, since the morning of December 12.

Anybody with any information about Broussard or Carey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department on 512-974-5250.

1. Broussard & Her Daughter Were Last Seen at an Elementary School

An Austin Police Department press release says that Broussard, 33, and Carey were last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Cowan Elementary School, located along 2817 Kentish Drive. Broussard was dropping off a child at the school. Police believe that Broussard and Carey returned to their home close to West William Cannon and South First Street.

Broussard is a white female, who is 5’3” and weighs 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair with highlights. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing when she vanished.

2. Margot Carey’s Father, Shane Carey, Described Heidi Broussard as an ‘Awesome Mom’

Shane Carey, the father of Margot, told CBS Austin that he last spoke to Broussard around 8 a.m. on December 12. Carey said that he returned home from work around 2 p.m. and found that Broussard and his daughter were not there.

Carey says he then received a phone call from Cowan Elementary School to say that the couple’s son had not been picked up. Carey went to pick up his child at the school. When he returned home and Broussard still wasn’t there, Carey called the police. CBS Austin noted that when they spoke to him, Carey was at a T-Mobile store attempted to get Broussard’s cell phone records. Carey told the station, “If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please just somebody call.”

Carey told KVUE, “I don’t know why anybody would ever harm or touch these two beautiful women together.” Carey said, “She is an amazing person. She has amazing support, friends behind her. She’s so personable – one of the best people I’ve ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids – one of the best moms.”

3. There Were No Signs of a Struggle in Broussard’s Home

NOW: An @Austin_Police chopper is circling in the area of missing 33yo Heidi Broussard’s apartment. Detectives are still at the apartment. APD also tells us @TPWDnews Game Wardens provided a K9 to help with the case. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Tsbi3w8vCR — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) December 13, 2019

Carey went on, “We’re all stumped because everything’s over here – the car’s over here. There’s no signs of struggle. There’s nothing, no evidence, so we’re just trying to piece it together but there really are no pieces.” Carey also told the station that he and Broussard have two children together and that he has another child from a previous marriage.

4. Broussard Studied to Be a Veterinary Technician

CBS Austin reports Broussard worked at a Cracker Barrel in Buda, Texas. Broussard has worked at the location since 2015. Co-workers told the station that Broussard has been off work since giving birth on November 26. According to Broussard’s Facebook page, she studied to be a veterinary technician in college.

5. Broussard’s Family Has Traveled From Louisiana to Help in the Search

Broussard’s mother told KXAN that she was en route from Louisiana to Texas to help with the search.

