Daniel Lee Martin Dead: Country Singer Commits Suicide At 54

Former country music singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead from a self-inflicted apparent gun wound, according to TMZ. He was 54.

The singer and Brotherhood Outdoors reality TV star was under investigation for child sex abuse crimes, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found his body inside his Florida home while attempting to serve him a warrant out of Tennessee for 3-counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, along with aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to commit rape.

Martin was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity in late January.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, “the victim told detectives that Martin exposed his genitals to her while the two were sitting on a couch and that Martin began fondling himself after applying lotion to his penis. The victim also told detectives that Martin had shared pornographic images with her depicting men and women engaged in sexual acts. The incidents took place on numerous occasions while the victim spent the night at Martin’s home, the affidavit stated.”

Martin was released on $15,000 bail within three hours of his arrest.

Martin Was Indicted By A Grand Jury In 2018

In Williamson County, Tennessee, Martin was indicted by a grand jury on September 12, 2018, on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of solicitation of a minor.

He turned himself into the police on October 10, 2018, and a trial was scheduled for March.

Martin Was Previously Married To Wife Julie Mcqueen

The country singer tied the knot with Julie Mcqueen in 2013. Together, the appeared in the CarbonTV show, Til Death Do Us Part. Martin and McQueen loved hunting together, outdoor adventures, and she was a huge supporter of his country music career.

However, shortly after he was indicted in 2018, Mcqueen filed for divorce.

