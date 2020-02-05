Kelli & Gage Hake: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelli Hake and her son Gage are attending the State of the Union address as guests of President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

The Hakes lost a husband and father on March 24, 2008. Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake was serving as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom when he and three other soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in Baghdad. He was just 26 years old. Kelli and Christopher’s son, Gage, was just a baby at the time. He is now 13 years old.

According to the White House, the bomb that took Christopher’s life was supplied by Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. The administration described Soleimani as a terrorist leader and he was killed in a targeted airstrike at Baghdad Airport by U.S. forces on January 3, 2020.

The White House explained in the release, “Kelli and Gage directly suffered from Soleimani’s campaign to kill and maim U.S. service members. Last month, President Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani while he was once again trying to initiate attacks on American service members.”

Here’s what you need to know about Kelli and Gage Hake.

1. Christopher Hake Described Kelli As His ‘Oklahoma Sweetheart’ & Told Family That It Was Love at First Sight

Christopher Hake told his family and friends that he fell in love with Kelli Hake at first sight. He graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid, Oklahoma in 2000 and chose to enlist in the Army. He was stationed at Fort McNair in Arlington, Virginia and responded to the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

It was during this period of his life that Chris first met Kelli. According to his obituary, he returned home to Oklahoma on leave and his “match-making cousin” set him up on a date. “This is where he fell in love with his ‘Oklahoma Sweetheart,’ Kelli Short. It was love at first sight … ‘the perfect match.’

According to her Facebook page, Kelli was a high school student at the time. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 2004; she and Chris tied the knot on December 21, 2004. A few weeks after they got married, Chris was sent on his first tour of Iraq.

He returned from Iraq in January of 2006. Ten months later, they welcomed their son, Gage Christopher Michael Hake. Chris’ obit states that he “couldn’t have been a more proud father.” He left for his second tour of Iraq in October of 2007, shortly after Gage turned one.

2. Kelli Hake Said Her Husband Used to Call Multiple Times Per Day While He Was In Iraq

Shortly after her husband’s death in 2008, Kelli Hake talked about what kind of man he was to the Enid News & Eagle newspaper. She described Christopher as a devoted husband and father who was committed to staying as present as he could in their lives, even while on deployment. Kelli said that Christopher used to call from Iraq three to four times per day.

She said that Christopher especially loved to play around with his baby son. Gage Hake was born on October 14, 2006. Kelli explained at the time, “He wanted to make sure Gage was roughhoused and played with. I have videos of him rolling around and playing on the ground…[Chris] was thoughtful, and he was the funniest guy in the world.”

Chris Hake was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on April 8, 2008. The photo embedded above showed 18-month-old Gage on the verge of tears as his mother cradled his head.

3. Kelli Hake Described Feeling Denial the Day Officers Showed Up At Her Door to Tell Her Christopher Had Been Killed

Kelli Hake talked about the day she found out that she was a widow during a recent appearance on CNN. She explained to Brooke Baldwin that she heard a knock at the door around 6 a.m. the day after Easter Sunday. Hake said her son was sleeping at the time.

From out the window, Hake could see men in uniform. She opened the door, and they asked if she was Mrs. Christopher Michael Hake. At that moment, she realized why they were there; she quickly said “no” and closed the door.

After taking a few minutes to gather herself, she reopened the door and the soldiers shared the terrible news that Christopher had been killed by a roadside bomb. Hake described it as the hardest day of her life.

4. Kelli Hake Said She Felt Justice Had Been Served After Hearing That Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani Had Been Killed

Kelli Hake spoke out after the targeted killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. She told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that she felt “relief” knowing that Soleimani could no longer “hurt anyone else.” Hake added that she felt that a burden had been lifted off her chest.

Hake explained that she hadn’t been as familiar with Soleimani’s name, but that she had been well aware of the force he commanded: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hake said she learned years after Christopher’s death that he had been killed by a specific type of IED that was made in Iran.

Hake said she later heard from a lawyer about joining a lawsuit that was filed against Iran. She explained that the point of the lawsuit is to bring awareness to the accused role Iran played in the killing of servicemembers like her husband.

Hake also said that when Soleimani was killed, she told her son that this was the man who was responsible for his father’s death. She said Gage ran around the house in celebration upon hearing the news.

5. Kelli & Gage Hake Received ‘Folds of Honor’ Scholarships to Assist With Higher Education Plans

The “Folds of Honor” scholarship fund was created in 2007 to benefit the families of fallen and disabled soldiers. The organization’s stated mission on its website is to “Honor Their Sacrifice” by helping to “Educate Their Legacy.”

Kelli and Gage were both recipients of this scholarship, according to the Patriot All-America organization.

After Christopher Hake’s death, Kelli Hake relocated with her son back to her hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. She returned to school, according to her Facebook page, first attending Northern Oklahoma College. She then studied nutritional science at Oklahoma State University and graduated with the class of 2015.