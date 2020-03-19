Home Depot Closing Early: New Hours for Coronavirus Outbreak

As coronavirus cases grow in the United States, many businesses are adapting. Home Depot has announced it is reducing store hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Here are the details on just what is happening.

Home Depot Stores Are Closing Early Every Day

Home Depot stores are now closing at 6 p.m. local time every day. The shortened hours start on Thursday, March 19. Stores will still open at their regular time.

Home Depot’s website notes that they are committed to keeping stores open, just as they do in any crisis. Closing early will give staff time to restock shelves and clean the stores. Stores are already cleaned and sanitized every day as part of the chain’s normal practice, but they are increasing frequency during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stores are also increasing disinfecting of high-traffic and high-touch areas, such as door handles, bathrooms, and self-checkout. If any customers prefer postponing or rescheduling in-home service or installation, they can do so. However, Home Depot also wants to note that home service associates follow protocols such as disinfecting frequently touched objects, washing their hands frequently, and carrying hand sanitizer.

The chain’s website notice reads, in part:

Several weeks ago, The Home Depot established a task force led by our Medical Health Management team to plan for the potential impacts of COVID-19. While this is not an exhaustive list, here are some of the precautions we’re taking across our business… We’re temporarily adjusting store hours to better serve customers and communities in response to COVID-19. Beginning Thursday, March 19, our stores will now close daily at 6 p.m., while opening hours will remain unchanged. As an essential retailer to the communities we serve, we’re committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster. Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, cleaning supplies, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries. The adjusted hours will give stores the ability to staff appropriately and provide additional time to restock shelves and perform cleaning. As part of our normal practice, our stores and other facilities are cleaned and sanitized daily. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we’re increasing the frequency of cleaning and general hygiene maintenance in stores and other locations. We’re also stepping up our efforts to disinfect high-traffic and high-touch areas like self-checkout, door handles, and bathrooms, as well as posting signage about handwashing and other preventative actions.”

Home Depot is also giving an additional 80 hours paid sick or person time to full-time, hourly associates and an additional 40 hours of paid sick or personal time to part-time hourly associates. Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or advised by the government or health officials to self-quarantine will be paid the entire time. Home Depot is also providing backup dependent care, teledoc services, and other emotional wellbeing services.

The chain notes they are prioritizing replenishing stock quickly and they are limiting customers to purchasing 10 face masks per person.

