Sara Jay: The Porn Star Who Is Followed by Barack Obama on Twitter

Sara Jay is the Canadian porn star who is followed by President Barack Obama. The story became a Twitter trend during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020. At least one person joked that Jay was trending because most sporting events have been canceled across the world, leaving people with a lot of time on their hands in March 2020.
Jay first told the world in April 2015 during an interview with All Hip-Hop TV that President Obama was one of her 1.1 million followers. Jay said, “Everybody watches porno. Obama follows me on Twitter! I’m just saying.” In total, President Obama follows 600,000 people on Twitter.
On her Twitter bio, Jay refers to herself as “Curvaceous,” “Shameless” and “Insatiable.”
