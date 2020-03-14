Sara Jay: The Porn Star Who Is Followed by Barack Obama on Twitter

Sara Jay is the Canadian porn star who is followed by President Barack Obama. The story became a Twitter trend during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020. At least one person joked that Jay was trending because most sporting events have been canceled across the world, leaving people with a lot of time on their hands in March 2020.

Sara Jay Says Obama Follows Her On TwitterWe tried to get Sara Jay to tell us who her biggest fans in Hip-Hop were, but she wouldn’t budge. She simply states, “Everybody watches porno.” However, without warning, like a wave of confusion, she spews, “Obama follows me on Twitter! I’m just saying’.” In this interview, she explains why her recent attempt at rapping, doesn’t make her a rapper, why Instagram Models are mostly “sad” frauds, and her career in the adult film industry. “I feel sorry for them. A lot of these girls are just looking for attention…they ain’t got s**t going!,” she says – and then some. “And some of these girls are sad – I love looking at them, but I feel sorry for their souls. They’re just begging for likes.” 2015-04-24T03:29:23.000Z

Jay first told the world in April 2015 during an interview with All Hip-Hop TV that President Obama was one of her 1.1 million followers. Jay said, “Everybody watches porno. Obama follows me on Twitter! I’m just saying.” In total, President Obama follows 600,000 people on Twitter.

– Sees that Sara Jay is top trending

– Sees that Sara Jay has a Twitter account

– Sees who is following Sara Jay 2020 is WEEEEEIIIIIIRD pic.twitter.com/tcL1a4u9H4 — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) March 14, 2020

On her Twitter bio, Jay refers to herself as “Curvaceous,” “Shameless” and “Insatiable.”

