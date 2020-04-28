ABC’s Will Reeve Is Spotted Live on ‘GMA’ Without Pants

Will Reeve, an ABC reporter, appeared on Good Morning America on April 28 to speak about how prescriptions are now being delivered by drones in a Florida retirement village during the coronavirus outbreak. As the segment went on, viewers saw that the reporter had only dressed up the top part of his body for his at-home interview on GMA, and left the bottom half bare.

Toward the end of the segment, the banner at the bottom of the screen became a bit thinner, and viewers were able to spot Reeve’s bare leg. At the very end of the interview, he even lifted it slightly, making it impossible to miss. It also looked like one of the anchors, Amy Robach, spotted his lack of clothing because she had a brief facial reaction. The entire segment can be viewed here.

The 27-year-old reporter is the son of Dana and Christopher Reeve of Superman fame.

Reeve Has Already Responded to the GMA Appearance & Has Taken a Good-Natured View of It

Reeve has already responded to the video, and he’s taken a good-natured approach to social media comments about it. He posted on Twitter in response to one user who said: “Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10. @ReeveWill.”

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

His response reads: “I have ARRIVED*

*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.”

They’re shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Another reporter posted: “Hey put some pants on my guy,” to which Reeve responded: “They’re shorts I promise” along with a facepalm emoji. He also later added, “I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon.”

Man the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes. — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

One user posted on Twitter: “Will Reeve wearing shorts on a video call is big quarantine mood.” Reeve responded, “Man the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes.”

Many people on Twitter found humor in the situation. One user posted:

I say we give today to ABC's Will Reeve. Seriously, pants are just so February 2020.https://t.co/dSAfuGxeiY — Clarence Patton (@cpattonbkny) April 28, 2020

His post reads: “I say we give today to ABC’s Will Reeve. Seriously, pants are just so February 2020.” Another said, “We are ALL Will Reeve. #TopsOnly.” Another joked: “Will Reeve, he’s no Superman.” One reporter said: “Will Reeve is also getting in on the loungewear trend we reported today on BBC Business.”

It’s Not the First Time Someone Went Live at Home & Recorded More Than They Intended

Reeve is not the first person to be caught during an at-home interview in an awkward situation. A week ago, a reporter for Sacramento’s KCRA 3, Melinda Meza, accidentally filmed her husband naked in the shower during a segment filmed at home. She recorded a live story about hairstylists from her bathroom, and viewers were quick to spot a man naked in the shower in the mirror’s reflection.

In another case, this one during a Zoom meeting of California city officials, one of them, Chris Platzer, is seen throwing his cat off-screen and drinking an alcoholic beverage on the call. He is also heard saying on the call, “I’m going to call bullsh*t on you little b*tches.” He has since said that he will resign from his position.

