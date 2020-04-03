Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 After Complaining About Coughing Passenger

A bus driver from Detroit, who complained about a woman coughing on the bus he was operating, has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, confirmed Hargrove’s passing from the coronavirus during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He said, “If you haven’t seen Jason Hargrove’s post on Facebook, everybody in Detroit and everybody in America should watch it. He was infected before we closed the front doors. Some of his language is graphic, but I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy — now he’s gone.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union confirmed Hargove’s death in a tweet:

Here is the video of Hargrove talking about the individual coughing on the bus.

During the video, Hargrove said, “This coronavirus sh*t is for real, and we out here as public workers doing our job trying to make an honest living, to take care of our families. But for you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know we are in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don’t care.”

“For a grown a** person in her late 50s, early 60s, to stand on the f**king bus and cough four or five times,” he continued. “I am p*ssed the f**k off.”

