Conjunctivitis Symptoms: Are They a Sign of the COVID-19 Coronavirus?

As the world tackles the COVID-19 coronavirus, new questions are being asked everyday, and answers are being sought. Americans are wondering what they should be aware of in terms of COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

The CDC has outlined the most common signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus, which include fever, cough, fatigue, anorexia, shortness of breath, sputum production and myalgias. The coronavirus symptoms typically present themselves within two to 14 days after someone is exposed to COVID-19.

A few early studies have shown that conjunctivitis symptoms may be a sign that an individual has contracted COVID-19. However, there is limited research on the topic — and more research needs to be done to say definitively that conjunctivitis symptoms are a sign of COVID-19.

What Is Conjunctivitis & What Are the Common Symptoms?

According to the Mayo Clinic, conjunctivitis, or better known as pink eye, “is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane (conjunctiva) that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball. When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become inflamed, they’re more visible. This is what causes the whites of your eyes to appear reddish or pink.”

The most common symptoms of pink eye are tearing, redness in one or both eyes, itchiness in one or both eyes and a discharge that forms a crust during the night in one or both eyes that may prevent an individual from opening their eye.

What Are Some of the Studies Done That Link Conjunctivitis & COVID-19?

It’s important to reiterate, limited studies have been done linking conjunctivitis as a symptom of COVID-19, and more research needs to be done.

Reported on WebMD, a study was done in China concluding that COVID-19 could lead to pink eye — researchers also said that tears may carry and spread the virus. In a study with 38 individuals who had COVID-19, 12 of them had conjunctivitis. Furthermore, the coronavirus was “present in both nasal and eye fluids” of two patients.

According to the report, Dr. Liang Liang of the ophthalmology department at China Three Gorges University in Yichang said, “Some COVID-19 patients have ocular symptoms, and maybe novel coronaviruses are present in the conjunctival secretions of patients with COVID-19,”

CNN reported last month that a registered nurse from Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, Chelsey Earnest, said that those who got sick with the coronavirus would get “allergy eyes.”

As per CNN, she said, “It’s something that I witnessed in all of them (the patients). They have, like … allergy eyes. The white part of the eye is not red. It’s more like they have red eye shadow on the outside of their eyes.”

In the report, CNN said that The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) told its members that COVID-19 could lead to conjunctivitis.

However, according to USA Today, AAO spokesperson Dr. Sonal Tuli said, “There is some evidence that there is conjunctivitis, and you might be shedding virus in your tears. But it’s extremely rare is what we think at this point.”

Tuli also said that the “red eye shadow” on the outside of COVID-19 patients eyes that Earnest mentioned isn’t a symptom consistent with conjunctivitis itself.

As reported by USA Today, two studies have been done that suggest pink eye is an uncommon symptom of COVID-19. According to one Chinese study, one out of 30 COVID-19 subjects had conjunctivitis, and in another study from China, out of 1,099 COVID-19 patients, nine had pink eye.

