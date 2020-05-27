Texas Woman Wielded Hammer in Racist Attack, Victims Say

Constance Lynn Bono is a Houston, Texas woman who is accused of wielding a hammer at a couple from Ecuador who say she was upset because she mistakenly thought they were Mexican citizens.

On social media, Bono, who says she has worked as a “nuclear medicine technologist,” referred to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as “nuts” and made positive posts about President Donald Trump.

Arturo Cordovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco, live in New Orleans. Dr. Franco has been treating COVID-19 patients, and they went to Houston for Memorial Day weekend “to unwind,” Click 2 Houston reported. That’s when they encountered Bono, court records obtained by Heavy allege.

Constance Lynn Bono was booked in the Harris County jail on a charge of “AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON.” She has a court date on May 27. On social media, she goes by the name Connie Bono.

Bono Is Accused of Threatening Arturo Cordovez by ‘Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon,’ Court Records Say

The complaint says that bail was raised to $40,000 and that Bono was accused of “intentionally and knowingly” threatening Arturo Cordovez with “imminent bodily injury by using and exhibiting a deadly weapon, namely, a hammer.”

Court records say that probable cause was found for further detention of Bono. She was not present in court due to a “medical condition” that wasn’t specified. The charge is a second-degree felony. See the Probable Cause Order.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Cordovezes were looking for a restaurant when they saw a woman following them in her car. They stopped on the side, but she stopped behind them, Dr. Franco told the television station.

Arturo Cordovez told the television station the woman showed the hammer “through the mirror” while shaking her arm, so they called 911 and went to a gas station, but they say she followed them there too.

Dr. Franco alleged that the woman pulled beside them and screamed, “‘You Mexicans, get out of my F**ing country. Go back to your F**ing country.’” That’s when they say she emerged from the car with a hammer. Police arrived and placed her under arrest.

Court documents show the court ordered an interview for a possible mental health issue or intellectual disability.

Bono Filled Her Facebook Page With Photos of President Donald Trump & Political Comments Criticizing Joe Biden

On social media, Constance Bono made it clear she is no fan of Joe Biden, but she posted positive photos about Donald Trump.

On May 24, she wrote, “Biden you are nuts!!!” while sharing a post about Joe Biden’s controversial comments about blacks (in an interview, Biden had said that African-Americans considering a vote for Trump ‘ain’t black’) She also weighed in on COVID-19, writing, “Open up America,” and shared a story in the Blaze about doctors sending President Donald Trump a letter urging an end to lockdowns. She also shared a post about corporations dominating media ownership.

She also shared a video showing African-Americans calling out Biden over his comments on race. “This man needs serious help!!” she wrote along with one video of Biden. “Thank you President Trump!!” she wrote, sharing a graphic about Trump donating his salary.

Bono also shared a video showing an African-American veteran criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One graphic she shared read, “liberals FURIOUS that President Trump cut funding to the World Health Organization. I say, he made a DAMN good decision.”

She shared a photo showing herself wearing a sombrero and wrote, “Happy Cinco de Mayo to me!! I’m gonna have a great birthday this year if it kills me LOL. Last year I was on the couch in severe back pain :-( — in Clearwater, Florida.”

She also posted a graphic comparing abortion and COVID-19 deaths. Another post questioned the effectiveness of masks. One post she shared bore the name QAnon; it compared Trump favorably to former President Barack Obama.

Bono shared a video of police officers confronting a woman over her child’s playdate during the pandemic and wrote, “This is sick!!! You can get mad at me unfriend me!!! But this is America land of the free and the brave!! Not nazi, Germany!!! You have got to watch these videos and question your motives for standing against America, please!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😊🙏🏻”

On Twitter, Bono retweeted a post from President Donald Trump that said, “The G-7 was a great success for the USA and all. LameStream Media coverage bore NO relationship to what actually happened in France – FAKE NEWS. It was GREAT!”

In 2018, she directed a Facebook comment to an animal group, writing, “Your group is horrible people that think they know everything about animals and they don’t know anything!!!!! I’m out of here!!! It’s supposed to be fun and your people critique every little thing that some poor animal is going through. The animals on this website are treated very well and don’t look like they’re starving to death And am sick of this!!! Peace out crazy people.”

Bono Described Herself as Having ‘Superior Sales & Negotiating Skills’

Bono wrote on Facebook that she needed a job on May 21, writing, “Please help I need a job the current job I have is commission only and is not paying the bills if you can help me please I would appreciate any suggestions you may have.”

However, on LinkedIn, she described herself as an “accomplished Sales representative and CNMT nuclear medicine technologist with over 30 years of health-care experience. I have a proven track record of increasing revenue and I am a goal oriented individual. New Product Launch for several products.”

She listed her skills as “Sales, Sales Training, Continuing Education Presentation Skills: Nuclear Medicine, Oncology, Cardiology, Radiology, Urology, Radiation Oncology, Neurology and Surgery.” She wrote that she was trained in “Situational Sales Negotiation, Ethical Conduct, Medicare Coverage and Reimbursement, Information Security, Global Competition. Windows Based Programs ( Word, Excel, Power Point ) Salesforce, Definitive healthcare, HIPPA certification.”

She claimed to be a “Nuclear Medicine Technologist with superior Sales and negotiating skills.”

Under past jobs, she listed a payment processing company, being a self-employed sales specialist, being a product and equipment consultant, working as an account executive, and working as a therapeutic radiation liaison. She also claimed she had worked as a hospital supervisor.

According to her LinkedIn page, she had a certification in Nuclear Medicine Technology from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Charleston.

Her Instagram page is in the name “Nuclear Cat.”

