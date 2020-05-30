Desi Banks Apologizes for Posting ‘This Is a Protest. This Is a Crime.’ Meme

“Desi Banks Is Canceled” became a Twitter trend on May 30 after the comedian posted a controversial meme in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd.

The controversial meme shows Dr. Martin Luther King marching with other civil rights campaigners marching. The letters printed across that image read, “This is a protest.” Beneath it, protesters from the 2020 Minneapolis riots are shown. The letters across that image reads, “This is a crime.”

In the fallout from posting the meme, Banks has apologized in a video uploaded to his Instagram page:

Banks says in his apology that he is has read many of the tweets that were critical of the meme and that he was listening to his fans. Banks says, “I have learned from the situation. I was able to speak with some friends and some elders to get a better understanding, to really explain what it is that I really put out.” Banks added, “I’m not against y’all. I’m not against no black people.” Banks also said that he felt that he wanted to know what else could have been done besides “rioting.”

The video concludes with Banks saying, “We got their attention. What can we do now? I’m willing to get up with anybody who want to get up and talk about this situation, seeing what we can do. I’m willing to be a voice with the platform I got.” On his Instagram story, Banks said, “Hope you all feel me. Everything I do and say is out of love.”

Banks is a comedian and online sensation with a range of characters that appear across his social media pages. Banks’ characters include Uncle Earl, Lil Johnny, Keisha,Grandma Reese, Parlay and Lil Johnny. On Instagram alone, Banks boasts close to 5 million followers.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School