Rapper Houdini Shot & Killed in Toronto at 21

Houdini, an up and coming rapper from Canada, was shot and killed in broad daylight in the Entertainment District of Toronto on Tuesday. He was 21.

His death was confirmed by fellow Toronto rapper Tony Yanez, who wrote on Instagram, “I’m trying, and I can’t fight the tears from falling .. I can’t even find the words for a speech right now .. YALL TOOK MY F***ING N**** AND ALL HE WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever!”

Toronto Police Operations tweeted on May 26 that the shooting took place at around 4 p.m. local time on King Street West and Peter Street, just outside the Bisha Hotel & Residences on Blue Jays Way. There was a total of three victims who were shot. Houdini, a 15-year-old boy, and a 27-year-old woman. Both the boy and woman are expected to recover from their injuries.

“This was very brazen,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said, as reported by CP24. While all three victims were transported to a local hospital, Saunders confirmed at 6:30 p.m. local time that the 21-year-old had succumbed to his injuries. Police said that the incident appears to have been targeted and that the suspected shooters were waiting in their car for about 40 minutes before taking fire.

“It turns out the suspect vehicle, based on the evidence we have right now, was waiting for about forty minutes for the occupants of another vehicle to arrive to their vehicle,” Saunders said. “When they did, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn, came out, and started firing at this group of individuals.”

A witness told CP24 that he heard around 6 to 10 gunshots before police arrived on the scene. “What we heard was like a bunch of fireworks,” the witness said. “It was quite startling and then you hear all the sirens afterward. I think a lot of people have power outages in this area too, so people were out for a walk I guess. It’s quite shocking to see in this area.”

Police are Looking for The Suspect(s) Who Shot & Killed Houdini



Saunders is asking for help for anyone that saw anything at the time of the shooting. On Tuesday night, he said, “What we’re asking for right now, anyone that was in the area of King and Peter Street or on Wellington and Peter Street, in between those areas, if you saw anything that happened during this occurrence to please call us right now.”

A firearm has been recovered at the scene, and the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a blue Volkswagon Titan, which took westbound on Front Street before heading north on Spadina Avenue, police said.

“The suspect vehicle was actually facing northbound at one point in time and then came around and started shooting at the victims, in this particular case, as they were about to get into their vehicle,” Saunders added. “That vehicle is not here either. So we’re trying to locate both vehicles: the victims’ vehicle as well as the suspects’ vehicle.”

Tributes to Houdini Filled Social Media Following the News of Houdini’s Murder

Houdini, who started rapping and writing his own music at age 15, had recently dropped his latest EP, underGROUND. He explained his slow and steady rise to fame in an interview with My Better Life in 2018.

Houdini said, “I’m a young, aspiring artist from the Toronto neighborhood of Jane and Driftwood, where the culture for music is powerful. Music has always been entertaining for me. I knew a few friends who were making music at the time – that made me realize that this is something I’d like to pursue. I dropped a few of my first songs on SoundCloud and started getting a solid fan base and knew that rapping was gonna be long term for me.”

The official music video for the son, “Late Nights,” racked up over 5 million views on YouTube. A few oh his other well-known hits include that tracks “Myself” and “Backseats.”

Following Houdini’s death, fellow artists and fans took to social media to post tributes to the artist. Rapper Meek Mill shared a photo of Houdini on Instagram with the caption, “Rocked WIT YOUNGBULL VIBE AS A PERSON RIP! PRAYERS TO HIS SIDE!”

RIP Houdini. Someone who was just shaping Toronto’s landscape of music. It’s crazy that we’ve become desensitized to this useless violence. — Noah Miller (@iamnoahmiller) May 27, 2020

Rest In Peace to Houdini. Super talented and gone too early. Backseat reminds me of summer 2019, one of my favourite songs ever — Mucho TV (@muchotv1) May 27, 2020

Popular Toronto rapper Houdini pronounced dead after being gunned down today. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/Cn4JrXPKAV — rapoutlet (@rapoutlets) May 27, 2020

