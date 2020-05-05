Scientists Have a Plan to Eradicate Murder Hornets in the US, But It’s Tricky

Over the weekend Americans started hearing about how murder hornets have made their way to the U.S. They are the biggest and most venomous hornets in the world and they’ve taken up residence in the Pacific Northwest.

To be certain, ‘murder hornets’ is not their scientific name. In the entomology world, these large insects are known as Vespa mandarinia, or more simply, Asian giant hornets. They are native to moderate and sub-tropical parts of Asia and seem to like forested areas, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

In late 2019 these large stinging insects were discovered in British Colombia and in Washington State. According to the WSDA, getting rid of murder hornets before they can establish themselves in the U.S. is a priority due to “the human health danger, ecological risk, and impacts on apiary management,” i.e protecting the already compromised honey bees.That’s because Asian giant hornets are known for attacking honey bee hives and decapitating the bees before eating their larvae and pupae.

Their stings can cause kidney damage, tissue necrosis and anaphylactic shock in humans, which can lead to death. National Geographic reports that “in Japan an average of 30 to 50 people each year die from the hornets’ stings. In 2013, when populations of the hornets were unusually high, they killed 42 people in a single Chinese province.”

According to the WSDA, the hornets aren’t especially aggressive though, unless it comes to protecting their nests or a beehive that they’re attacking. Still, they need to go, and entomologist have a plan.

If Murder Hornets Aren’t Eradicated Within a Couple of Years in the U.S. They Will Be Here to Stay

Chris Looney, an entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture told National Geographic that he is “very worried” because this type of hornet is “pretty formidable.” If they can’t wipe out all of the nests with in a couple of years then the Asian giant hornet will be another invasive species that is here to stay, Looney said.

The WSDA reported that “a nest was located and destroyed in Nanaimo, BC, in September 2019. An additional specimen was photographed in White Rock, BC, later that year. Two specimens were collected near Blaine, WA, in October and December of 2019. Taken together, these sightings raise the possibility that the hornet may be becoming established in the Pacific Northwest.”

The WSDA says that one challenge in eradicating Asian giant hornets is a lack of traps for this type of insect, which makes it hard to know where they are. Both the state of Washington and British Columbia have started a campaign to enlist the public to report sightings of the invasive species.

According to the the WSDA none of the roughly 150 reports from the public so far have been credible sightings. The website now has photos and information about various types of hornets and wasps to help people to distinguish what type of insect they see, but they say when in doubt, please report.

Tracking the Queens, Bottle Traps & Heat-Detecting Technology are Proposed Strategies to Eradicate Murder Hornets From the US

According to the literature from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, they and British Columbia will set bottle traps throughout the region, and they report that a very engaged public will also set out and monitor bottle traps.

“Looney and other researchers are setting out lures to try to capture emerging queens,” National Geographic reported. “In the summer, the researchers will set out hundreds of traps to continue looking for queens and workers, which would emerge in the summer if any new colonies are established. They could then try to attach radio-transmitting collars so they could track the wasps back to their nests and destroy them.”

Murder hornets keep their nests underground where they generate heat of around 86 degrees, so heat sensitive technologies could help to locate the nests. The WSDA says that it will be necessary to track the hornets to their nests so that the nests and queen can be destroyed. Scientists will wear specially made suits when they approach the nests to avoid the deadly stings from the hornets.

They also say that “beekeepers are critical partners in this effort. The Mt. Baker Beekeepers Association is maintaining spring ‘sap traps’ in WA and BC, for emerging queens seeking carbohydrate-rich sap. Agencies in both countries will deploy bottle traps targeting hornet queens and workers throughout the season. WSDA and USDA researchers will also test chemical lures in 2020.”

Looney told National Geographic about finding and killing the murder hornets,“It’s going to be tough, but yeah, we have a shot at it.”

