WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump ‘Morbidly Obese’ During CNN Interview

Nancy Pelosi called President Trump “Morbidly Obese” in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night.

The comment was prompted when the Speaker of the House expressed her opinion on Trump’s announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that the president has said is a treatment for coronavirus even though it is still undergoing clinical trials to see if it’s safe and effective to treat COVID-19.

Pelosi told Cooper, “As far as the President is concerned, he’s our President and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, that is … morbidly obese, they say. So I think it’s not a good idea.”

President Trump Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine as a Preventative Measure Against COVID-19 Even Though it’s Not Been Approved for That Purpose

According to the National Institute of Health, who is currently doing a clinical trial on the drug, Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent and treat malaria along with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It is FDA approved for those purposes, but there have been conflicting reports on whether it helps treat COVID-19 patients.

“Some preliminary reports have suggested that hydroxychloroquine, alone or in combination with the FDA-approved antibiotic azithromycin, may benefit people with COVID-19,” they wrote.

However, due to findings in other clinical trials, medical groups are urging caution in using the drug unless it’s done in a clinical trial due to a “lack of data showing efficacy and the cardiac issues associated with hydroxychloroquine,” according to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

President Trump said he’d gotten “a lot of positive calls about it,” from frontline responders, and that he doesn’t know if it works but, “if it doesn’t, you’re not going to get sick and die,” CNN reported.

According to his doctor, Trump has reportedly remained symptom-free from COVID-19 and all of his tests have come back negative. Recent positive COVID-19 cases of White House staffers who closely interact with the President and the Vice-President, though, may have prompted his use of the drug.

In a statement from the President’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, he said: After numerous discussions, [Trump] and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

According to President Trump’s Last Physical He Is Not Morbidly Obese

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

According to the Obesity Medicine Association, morbid obesity is, “A serious health condition that results from an abnormally high body mass that is diagnosed by having a body mass index (BMI) greater than 40 kg/m², a BMI of greater than 35 kg/m² with at least one serious obesity-related condition, or being more than 100 pounds over ideal body weight (IBW).”

Trump’s last full physical was in Feb. 2019, though he had a partial physical again in November of that year. According to Forbes, the President is 6’3 and weighed 243 lbs a year ago.

Ideal body weight for someone who is 6’3 is 152-192 pounds. Overweight is 200-232 pounds and 240-279 is considered obese, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Instititute.

“Trump’s BMI would place him in the obesity category. Those who fall within this category tend to be at higher risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and various other chronic diseases. When it comes to this BMI, Trump would not be alone. In America, about a third of adults (or over 78 million) have obesity,” Forbes wrote.

Obesity is the second most common underlying condition in patients 65 and older who are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms. It is the number one underlying condition for patients 64 and younger.

