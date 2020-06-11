EEE Virus Map Near Me: State-by-State List of Cases & Deaths

The EEE Virus (Eastern equine encephalitis) is making headlines again as people worry about another pandemic following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One Zero on Medium recently posted a story about the EEE virus that has since gone viral, renewing interest in the often-fatal disease. But which states tend to get hit hardest by EEEV? The CDC reports that only a few cases occur in the U.S. every year, mostly in the eastern or Gulf states. But 2019 saw the largest number of human cases since the CDC began recording the numbers. The CDC will start looking for new cases in 2020 soon as the summer begins and mosquito populations increase. Read on to see a map and a state-by-state list of how EEE has affected states within the United States over the past year and more, including regions near you.

EEEV is transmitted by mosquitoes. The disease is still rare in humans, but the mortality rate can be as high as 33% when an infection evolves into encephalitis. EEE symptoms can start out as fever, chills, and joint and muscle pain, the Texas Department of State Health Services notes. Some people only have mild symptoms. When the illness gets more serious, the symptoms can be a sudden and severe headache, a high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, convulsions and seizures, and even coma.

A Map of States Reporting EEE Virus Infections in 2019

Here’s a look at the states that have reported cases of EEE in 2019. The CDC hasn’t updated this map since late 2019 because cases tend to be most prolific in the summer and fall. It will provide a new map for 2020 as the weather gets warmer. The most recent map can be seen here or in a screenshot below. The shading below is dark green for human cases, light green for non-human infections that were reported, and grey for reports of state-level data only.

Here’s a closeup of the areas that had EEE virus detection. As you can see, the bulk of human cases were in Michigan, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and that region. Some additional non-human cases were in other nearby states.

Some cases were also reported in Florida and Alabama, along with some non-human cases in Louisiana.

As you can see, the virus should be taken seriously, but it’s not widespread across the U.S.

From 2009 to 2018, only 21 states recorded EEE cases for a total of 72, the CDC reports. Many states just had one solitary case. The CDC estimates about seven cases a year, sometimes ranging from 3 to 15. Between 2009 and 2018, the worst year was 2012 with 15 cases in humans. 2019 beat this with 34 cases, but it’s not included in the chart below. The chart below is provided by the CDC.

Things change dramatically when you factor in 2019. According to a January 17, 2020 report on the CDC’s website, there were 34 cases reported in the U.S. in 21 counties within 7 states by October 15, 2019. That’s a huge increase from the 6 cases of 2018 or the 5 cases of 2017.

As of October 15, 2019, the following states had human cases for that year:

Connecticut: 4

Massachusetts: 12

Michigan: 10

New Jersey: 3

North Carolina: 1

Rhode Island: 3

Tennessee: 1

All 34 of the patients above were hospitalized and 12 (35%) died.

The CDC notes:

It is not clear why more cases were reported in 2019 than in recent years. Larger outbreaks of EEEV occurred in several northeastern states in the 1930s and 1950s (6,7). These preliminary data for 2019 represent the largest number of cases reported in a single year since that time. However, changes in available diagnostic testing, populations at risk, national surveillance case definitions, and reporting systems make it difficult to compare annual case numbers before 2003.”

Here’s a map of cases from 2009 to 2018 by the CDC, not including the 2019 cases listed above:

Below is a state-by-state list of EEE virus cases from 2009 to 2019, with a focus on 2019. Note that most of these numbers were last updated by the CDC in mid-October 2019, as mosquitos diminish in numbers in the winter.

Arizona Had No Human Cases in 2019

Arizona had no human EEE cases in 2019. From 2009 to 2018, the state had no reported cases in humans.

Arkansas Had No Human Cases in 2019

Arkansas had no human cases of EEE this year. From 2009 to 2018, the state only had one reported case.

California Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, the state had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Colorado Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, the state had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Connecticut Had 4 Human Cases from EEE in 2019 & 3 Deaths

Three people in Connecticut died from EEE in 2019 The third death was just reported in early October. The third victim was an East Haddam resident who was between the ages of 60 and 69. It’s not known what happened with the fourth case in Connecticut

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station posts provided an updated map for EEE in October, which is below.

Delaware Has Had No Human Cases

From 2009 to 2019, Delaware had no reported cases of EEE in humans. However, the EEE virus was detected in Delaware in 2019. In August, for example, four chickens tested positive in New Castle County, east-central Kent, and southeastern Sussex County.

Florida Has Seen Cases in Animals but Not Humans

Florida’s cases have been seen in animals but not humans, Florida Health noted. You can see an updated map of EEE cases here or here. First, below, is the map of cases seen in animals so far in 2020 in Florida.

Next is where animal cases were seen in all of 2019 in Florida.

Georgia Had No Human Cases in 2019, But Six from 2009-2018

From 2009 to 2018, Georgia had six human cases of EEE. It has had no human cases in 2019.

Hawaii Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Hawaii had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Idaho Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Idaho had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Illinois Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Illinois had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Indiana Had No Human Cases in 2019, but Seven Horses Died

From 2009 to 2019, Indiana had no reported cases of EEE in humans. However, at least seven horses in Indiana died from EEE. Two horses died directly from the disease and five others had to be euthanized.

Kansas Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Kansas had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Kentucky Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Kentucky had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Louisiana Had No Human Cases in 2019, But 18 Horses Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2019, Louisiana had two reported cases of EEE in humans (none in 2019.) But in late August, 18 horses tested positive for EEE.

Maine Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Maine had two reported cases of EEE in humans (none in 2019.) However, a horse in York County tested positive in 2019. Mosquitoes also tested positive in mid-September.

Maryland Has No Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Maryland had one reported case of EEE in humans (none in 2019.)

Massachusetts Had 12 Cases in 2019

Massachusetts was hit hard by EEE. As of November, 12 people had been diagnosed with EEEV. Thirty-five communities were considered critical risk, 40 high risk, and 128 moderate risk. There were nine confirmed cases in animals.

You can get the latest updates on Massachusetts here. The state begins testing mosquitoes in June.

Michigan Had 10 Human Cases & Three Deaths in 2019

Michigan had 10 cases and at least three deaths in 2019.

A death was reported in early September in Kalamazoo County. Two more deaths were reported in Cass and Van Buren Counties. One of those who died was Gregg McChesney, 64, on August 19.

One of the cases was a 14-year-old girl named Savanah Dehart from Kalamazoo. Her mother shared updates about her daughter on Facebook. Her daughter has been in physical therapy, but hasn’t been able to talk yet or show many expressions.

As of September 27, there were nine human cases of EEE in Michigan. You can see a map of Michigan cases here. The link is kept updated. Here’s a screenshot of the map from 2019 when the last cases were reported.

Minnesota Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Minnesota had no reported cases of EEE in humans. A horse was detected with EEE and euthanized on August 1. TwinCities.com notes: “While rare in the Midwest, there were also three cases reported in Minnesota in 2001.”

Missouri Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Missouri had one reported case of EEE in humans (none in 2019.)

Mississippi Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Minnesota had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Montana Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Montana had one reported case of EEE in humans (none in 2019.) The reported case in Montana was in 2016 from someone who got the illness when traveling in another state, KULR 8 noted. Montana’s never had a “home-grown” case.

Nebraska Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Nebraska had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Nevada Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Nevada had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

New Hampshire Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, New Hampshire had three reported cases of EEE in humans (none in 2019.) In mid-August, some mosquitoes test positive for EEE in Pelham.

New Jersey Had 3 Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, New Jersey had four reported cases of EEE in humans, with three of those being from 2019. The virus was detected in at least 13 counties in 2019.

On September 23, CBS reported that three humans cases were in Union, Atlantic, and Somerset counties.

New Mexico Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, New Mexico had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

New York Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, New York had eight reported cases of EEE in humans, but none in 2019. In 2019, mosquitoes in Rockland County and Long Island were detected with the virus, CBS New York reported.

North Carolina Had One Human Case of EEE in 2019

There’s been one human case of EEE in Catawba County, North Carolina in 2019, WCNC reported. The Department of Health said that case was likely exposed to EEE in another state.

North Dakota Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, North Dakota had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Ohio Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Ohio had no reported cases of EEE in humans. One horse tested positive in September and was euthanized.

Oklahoma Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Oklahoma had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Oregon Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Oregon had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Pennsylvania Had No Human Cases

The EEE virus was detected in Pennsylvania mosquitoes and three chickens in 2019, but there were no human cases. The only human case in Pennsylvania was treated in 2018.

Rhode Island Had Three Cases of EEE & One Death

According to RI.gov, Rhode Island had three human cases of EEE in 2019. The last two contracted it in late August. One was the girl from Coventry who is 6 and the other was in their 50s and from Charlestown.

The first person who was diagnosed died on September 9. All three contracted EEE before critical areas were sprayed. RI.gov noted.

South Carolina Detected the Virus in Several Horses, But Not in Humans

From 2009 to 2019, South Carolina had no reported cases of EEE in humans. But three horses have had the virus in 2019.

South Dakota Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, South Dakota had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Tennessee Had One Human Case in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Tennessee had one reported case of EEE in humans, and that case was in 2019. This was in Hamilton County.

Texas Had No Human Cases of EEE in 2019, But Four Horses Tested Positive

According to Texas Health and Human Services and the CDC, there were no cases of EEE in humans in 2019. In the week ending on August 17, four horses tested positive for EEE.

Texas has never had a case in humans.

Utah Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Utah had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Vermont Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Vermont had two reported cases of EEE in humans.

Virginia Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Virginia had one reported case of EEE in humans, and that was not in 2019.

Washington Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Washington had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

West Virginia Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, West Virginia had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

Wisconsin Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Wisconsin had two reported cases of EEE in humans, but none were in 2019. Horses tested positive in 2019 in Green Lake, Waushara, and Barron counties.

Wyoming Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2019, Wyoming had no reported cases of EEE in humans.

