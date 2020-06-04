5.1 Earthquake Reported Near Ridgecrest, California: See Map & Details

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has been reported nearly 14 miles west of Ridgecrest, California and 117 miles south-southwest of Los Angeles. NOAA estimates the earthquake to be a magnitude 5.5. Experts say this is an aftershock from the Ridgecrest sequence of nearly a year ago. Read on for more details and to see a map of the earthquake’s location.

The 5.1 Earthquake Is Likely an Aftershock of the Ridgecrest Sequence

According to USGS.gov, the earthquake was located near the following area. You can see the interactive map here. Cal Tech seismologist Zachary Ross said on Twitter that the earthquake today was the largest aftershock of the Ridgecrest sequence that began a year ago.

You can see a closeup of the earthquake’s estimated location below.

According to USGS, the earthquake was reported near the following locations:

10.5 miles N from Searles Valley, California

10.5 miles NNE from Trona, California

13.9 miles W from Ridgecrest, California

54.6 miles SSE from Barstow, California

76 miles NNW from Lone Pine, California

92 miles W from Bakersfield, California

103 miles S from San Bernardino, California

117.5 miles SSW from Los Angeles, California

This map, provided by USGS’s Community Internet Intensity Map, estimates the earthquake’s location and intensity. You can see the full map here.

Next is a ShakeMap indicating the areas of intensity. You can see the full map here.

EMSC shared this map:

Zachary Ross, a Cal Tech seismologist, has said that this is an aftershock after nearly a year. He wrote on Twitter: “Why is this considered a Ridgecrest aftershock after almost a year? Because the rate of events per day is still way above the rate before the sequence started.”

M 5.53 makes this the largest aftershock of the Ridgecrest sequence, nearly 1 year after it began. — Zachary Ross (@zross_) June 4, 2020

Why is this considered a Ridgecrest aftershock after almost a year? Because the rate of events per day is still way above the rate before the sequence started. — Zachary Ross (@zross_) June 4, 2020

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, shared the same analysis on Twitter. She wrote: “Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common?”

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

When Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the earthquake, which could be felt as far as downtown Los Angeles, he added: “As if things couldn’t get worse.”

The Mayor pretty much sums it up right now in LA. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/xGgVEzzRO4 — Niall Dalton (IRE) (@Stakeshorses) June 4, 2020

The NOAA has noted that there is currently no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat in place.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates