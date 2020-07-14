These are the New Hand Sanitizers the FDA Wants You to Avoid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of hand sanitizers that could contain dangerous chemicals and should not be used to ward off COVID-19. You can see the full list later in this article.
The FDA’s list of hand sanitizer products to avoid now contains 59 entries. “FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA said in a July 2020 news release.
The FDA first warned that some hand sanitizers manufactured in Mexico may contain methanol, which can be toxic, last month. In July 2020, the FDA added more products to the list of concern. “Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA wrote. “FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.”
According to FDA:
The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.
Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk.
Here’s what you need to know:
The FDA Has Expanded Its List to Include 59 Products
Here’s the full list with the company name and then the product names after it (you can see it on the FDA’s website here):
4E Global, SAPI de CV (Mexico)
Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER
Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
Assured Aloe
AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
Limpo Quimicos SA de CV
(Mexico)
Andy’s Best
Andy’s
Gelclor
NeoNatural
Plus Advanced
Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico)
Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
Selecto Hand Sanitizer
Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)
Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto
DAESI hand sanitizer
The FDA Lists a Variety of Concerns it Has Over Hand Sanitizers
According to the FDA, these are its main concerns about hand sanitizers”
The dangers of drinking any hand sanitizer under any conditions. While hand sanitizers with possible methanol contamination are more life-threatening than those that are not contaminated, FDA urges consumers not to drink any of these products.
Certain hand sanitizers that may not contain a sufficient amount of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol.
Hand sanitizers that are sold or offered for sale with false and misleading, unproven claims that they can prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, including claims that they can provide prolonged protection (e.g., for up to 24-hours).
Products that are fraudulently marketed as “FDA-approved” since there are no hand sanitizers approved by FDA.
Products packaged to appear as drinks, candy or liquor bottles, as well as products marketed as drinks or cocktails because their appearance could result in accidental ingestion or encourage ingestion. Children are particularly at risk with these products since ingesting only a small amount of hand sanitizer may be lethal in a young child.
READ NEXT: Remembering Summer Taylor, the Seattle Protester Struck by a Car.