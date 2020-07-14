These are the New Hand Sanitizers the FDA Wants You to Avoid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of hand sanitizers that could contain dangerous chemicals and should not be used to ward off COVID-19. You can see the full list later in this article.

The FDA’s list of hand sanitizer products to avoid now contains 59 entries. “FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA said in a July 2020 news release.

The FDA first warned that some hand sanitizers manufactured in Mexico may contain methanol, which can be toxic, last month. In July 2020, the FDA added more products to the list of concern. “Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA wrote. “FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.”

According to FDA:

The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available. Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

The FDA Has Expanded Its List to Include 59 Products

Here’s the full list with the company name and then the product names after it (you can see it on the FDA’s website here):

4E Global, SAPI de CV (Mexico)

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV

(Mexico)

Andy’s Best

Andy’s

Gelclor

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico)

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)

Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto

DAESI hand sanitizer

The FDA Lists a Variety of Concerns it Has Over Hand Sanitizers

According to the FDA, these are its main concerns about hand sanitizers”

The dangers of drinking any hand sanitizer under any conditions. While hand sanitizers with possible methanol contamination are more life-threatening than those that are not contaminated, FDA urges consumers not to drink any of these products.

Certain hand sanitizers that may not contain a sufficient amount of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol.

Hand sanitizers that are sold or offered for sale with false and misleading, unproven claims that they can prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, including claims that they can provide prolonged protection (e.g., for up to 24-hours).

Products that are fraudulently marketed as “FDA-approved” since there are no hand sanitizers approved by FDA.

Products packaged to appear as drinks, candy or liquor bottles, as well as products marketed as drinks or cocktails because their appearance could result in accidental ingestion or encourage ingestion. Children are particularly at risk with these products since ingesting only a small amount of hand sanitizer may be lethal in a young child.

