Fire at Consulate General of China in Houston: Police Say Documents May Be Burning

A fire was reported on the evening of Tuesday, July 21 at the Consulate General of China in Houston. Some early reports from police indicated that documents might have been burning, but this has not been confirmed.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. at the location of the Consulate General of China in Houston, Texas, Click2Houston reported. Police said they received reports that documents were being burned, but it’s not clear if officials were able to identify these reports or where the source of the reports was from.

The fire was reported at 3417 Montrose Boulevard, Click2Houston reported. Here’s a map of where the fire was located:

This is also the address for the China Consulate General, according to the Consulate General’s homepage.

The video above shows the scene, where you can see smoke in the area. Another video below shows what appears to be multiple fires in the courtyard area.

This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.

This isn’t the first time a fire has been reported at that location. In August 2017, the Consulate General reported that an accidental fire started at the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, requiring the Emergency Response Mechanism in coordination with the Houston Fire Department. The Consulate General reported that no one was hurt and there was no serious property damage. It said the fire was accidental.

In 2017, the Consulate General noted about that fire: “The Consulate would like to thank the Fire Department of Houston, as well as the Houston Office of the Diplomatic Security Bureau of U.S. State Department for their quick and professional service. We also want to thank friends from all walks of life in Houston and beyond for their attention and care.”

