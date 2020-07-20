Fox Business Network Producer Jennifer Eckhart Accuses of Former Fox Reporter Ed Henry of Rape in Lawsuit

Jennifer Eckhart, a Fox News on-air personality and producer, has accused one of the network’s former high-ranking reporters, Ed Henry, of rape in a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in United States District Court Southern District of New York on July 20, Eckhart, 30, accuses Henry, 48, of rape and of coercive sex. Another Fox News personality, Cathy Areu, is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Areu is accusing various Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity, of sexual harassment. Both are represented by Michael Willemin of Wigdor LLP in the case.

On June 25, Ed Henry was suspended by Fox News pending an investigation into allegations made against him. On July 1, Henry was fired by the network. Henry had been with Fox News since June 2011. It’s alleged that Eckhart told her superiors at Fox News that she had hired outside legal counsel with regard to her complaints against Henry.

Eckhart Alleges That Ed Henry Asked Her to Be His ‘Sex Slave’ & Called Her a ‘Little W****’

Eckhart alleges that Henry began preying on her when she joined the network in January 2013 at the age of 24. The producer and personality alleges that Henry asked her to be his “sex slave” and referred to her as his “little w****.” Eckhart says that Henry threatened her with retaliation if she did not comply with his sexual demands. In addition, Eckhart said that she was raped at a hotel that was frequently used by Fox News to house people. This action, the lawsuit alleges, saw Fox News “whether knowingly or unknowingly” facilitating “Mr. Henry’s conduct.”

Eckhart said that during one incident, she was raped “violently” while “restrained in metal handcuffs.” Eckhart described Henry’s actions as “sadistic” adding that they “left her injured bruised and battered with bloody wrists.”

Eckhart Calls Herself a ‘Female Powerhouse in the Media Industry’

According to Eckhart’s LinkedIn page, she joined Fox News in January 2013 a producer on the Fox Business Network. Eckhart said that she worked on segments that involved luminaries such as Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Eckhart has also made appearances on Fox News Radio and on Fox Nation.

On her personal website, Eckhart is referred to as a “female powerhouse in the media industry.” Eckhart produced the show Countdown to Closing Bell,” the bio says. Prior to working at Fox News, Eckhart was a reporter for ESPN Radio and hosted the 2011 ESPN College Football Awards. One section of the page reads, “Jennifer thrives in the intersection of business, tech and entertainment news.”

Eckhart is a graduate of the University of Florida and “is a professionally trained actress,” the bio adds.

As News of the Allegations Emerged, Eckhart Posted a Gretchen Carlson Quote to Her Instagram Story

As news of Eckhart and Areu’s allegations was announced, Eckhart posted a screenshot of a Gretchen Carlson tweet that read, “Have the courage to be disliked,” to her Instagram story. In July 2016, Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against Fox News citing years of sexual harassment at the hands of the network’s former chairman Roger Ailes. In September 2016, Carlson settled with Fox News for $20 million.

On her Instagram bio, Eckhart writes that she is a “National TV Journalist, Producer & Radio Personality, Public Speaker & Advocate.” Eckhart adds that she is “Cat mom of 2020 march Meowdness Champion.”

