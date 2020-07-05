WATCH: NFAC Protests Stone Mountain Confederate Carvings in Georgia

Roughly 100-200 members of the Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) celebrated July 4 by showing up to Georgia‘s Stone Mountain Park to protest the presence of carvings of Confederate soldiers, WXIA-TV reported.

The members were armed with semi-automatic and automatic weapons, dressed in all-black and delivered strong messages aimed at white nationalists groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan.

The site is tied to the resurgence of the Klan in the 1920s and political candidates, as well as the NAACP, have supported the removal of the carvings, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV.

Park Officials Say the Protest Was Peaceful

John Bankhead, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association’s spokesman, said the group came in at around 2 p.m. and the remained of the protest was largely orderly and peaceful, WXIA-TV reported. The group made its way to the north face of the mountain where Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson are carved, and explained why they chose that area, after which they moved on to Memorial Park:

Your threats don’t mean shit to us. Y’all been threatening us since Birmingham, I ain’t seen shit. I don’t see no white militia, I don’t see any Boogie boys, you three-percenters and all the rest of you scary-ass rednecks. We’re here, where the f**k you at; we’re in your house.

During the protest, the north and western entrances to the park, as well as all attractions, were closed, MEAWW reported.

According to Newsweek, members of the group interacted with motorists asking “Who are you guys” to which they responded by asking about slavery reparations. The protesters held chants of Black Lives Matter,” “Black Power” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Police, according to WXIA-TV, and the spokesman said the group did not pose any issues:

It’s a public park, state park. We have these protests on both sides of the issue from time to time. We respect people’s first amendment rights to exercise those rights. We understand the sensitivity of the issues here at the park and the dark past so we respect that and allow them to come in. As long as it’s peaceful, which it has been, then that’s fine.

READ NEXT: Lena Hernandez, “SoCal Karen,” Arrested for Battery