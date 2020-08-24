Giancarlo Granda: Jerry Falwell Says Ex-Friend Blackmailed Him Over Affair

Giancarlo Granda is the Miami man accused of blackmailing Virginia Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Falwell was suspended from the private evangelical Christian school in early August following “a string of embarrassing acts,” including a provocative Instagram post, according to the Washington Examiner.

He was suffering from depression at the time, he told the outlet on August 23, caused by a former friend who had an affair with his wife in 2012.

Falwell expressed that the ex-friend had been threatening to go public about the affair for years, asking for money in return for silence, the Examiner said.

Although the president did not drop a name, the Examiner identified the accused as Granda, citing a range of older news articles.

“I’m just tired of it,” Falwell said to the outlet. “It’s just got to end.”

His wife Becki’s affair with the Miami native was short-lived, Falwell explained to the Examiner. The couple was quick to reconcile, he added.

Falwell described the situation with his blackmailer as a “fatal attraction” type scenario, according to the Examiner.

“While completely dedicating ourselves to Liberty, we were also suffering in silence during our personal time together, while simultaneously trying to manage and deal with this increasingly threatening behavior, which only worsened over time,” he told the outlet.

“We were doing our best to respectfully unravel this ‘fatal attraction’ type situation to protect our family and the university,” Falwell continued.

Granda has since slammed Falwell’s accusations, insinuating that there is more to the story, the Examiner reported.

In an email sent to the Examiner, Granda wrote:

Any allegation of extortion is falsely, defamatory and belied by clear documentary evidence. The Falwell’s attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks desperation. The WHOLE truth will come out.

Here’s everything you need to know about Giancarlo Granda:

1. Granda is Bilingual & Studied Real Estate Finance & Development at Georgetown University

Granda hails from Miami, Florida and currently lives in Washington, D.C., according to his Facebook page.

He obtained a master’s degree in real estate finance and development from Georgetown University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida International University, his LinkedIn indicates.

Granda, the son of Cuban and Mexican immigrants, describes himself as a bilingual real estate operations professional on LinkedIn, writing:

“Bilingual real estate operations professional with seven years of experience managing a commercial real estate property along with a youth hostel operation.”

2. Granda Used to Have a Gaming Addiction, According to Social Media

Granda is the founder of Gaming Detox, an entity that seeks to “merge the video gaming community with the fitness, health and wellness, sports and martial arts community in order to raise awareness about the importance of living in a healthy and balanced lifestyle,” according to a Facebook post.

In A Scoop of Balance Podcast episode hosted by Granda and Katya Salas, the real estate professional dives into his “past struggle with video game addiction and how he overcame it.”

The Miami native now strives to help others living in similar circumstances by connecting them to motivational coaches, the podcast episode indicates.

3. Granda Met the Falwells in 2012 While Working as a Miami Pool Attendant

Granda met and befriended the Falwells in 2012 while he was working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the New York Times reported. The 21-year-old at the time was also studying finance at FIU.

The Falwells, who were staying at the hotel, were “impressed” by Granda, NYT said. They later offered to help the college student start a business.

Jerry Falwell told the Examiner that Becki Falwell had her affair with Granda while he was working long hours at the university — in which took the reigns following his father’s death in 2007.

4. Granda Runs a Miami Hostel, Thanks to the Falwells

Becki Falwell concocted an agreement in which the Falwells would buy a Miami hostel and put Granda in charge — a move that would later be plagued by legal battles surrounding ownership, according to the Examiner.

The Falwells completed the deal for the Miami Hostel in 2013, the New York Times added.

The hostel, which rents beds for as low as $15 a night, “became known as one of South Beach’s best budget party hostels and is sometimes listed as gay-friendly,” the paper continued.

5. Granda Met President Donald Trump in 2012

When President Donald Trump attended Liberty University in 2012 to speak to the student body, the Falwells invited Granda, the New York Times reported.

The couple flew Granda in for the event, in which Trump shared his business and life tips with students, the newspaper added.

Granda was able to snap a photo with the future president backstage, NYT said.

