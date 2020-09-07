Florida Woman Plots Murder of Husband’s Lover as Birthday Present to Herself: Cops

Ashley Monique Spencer is the Florida woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband’s mistress as a “birthday gift” for herself. According to the affidavit, Spencer learned about the affair after the other woman gave birth to a baby boy and sued Spencer’s husband for child support.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spencer on September 3. But she was being held in the Seminole County Jail, WKMJ-TV reported, because her husband and the intended victim both worked at the Brevard County Jail as corrections deputies. The department shared in a news release that Spencer’s husband resigned in August.

1. Spencer Told a Friend She Wanted to Harm Her Husband’s Mistress & the Woman’s Baby, According to the Affidavit

Spencer confided in a friend that she wanted to harm her husband’s mistress, according to the affidavit available on the Brevard County Clerk of Court website. The source, who was not named in the report, told investigators on August 29 that Spencer had made “numerous threats” against a woman who worked at the Brevard County Jail. The source said she feared the woman’s life was in danger.

The source claimed Spencer had sent her a Snapchat message that read, “You know of any felons that don’t give a damn about life and willing to do a job?” The source said in a follow-up phone call, Spencer explained that the intended victim had had an affair with Spencer’s husband and had given birth to a baby boy. Spencer said she had recently purchased a gun, that she wanted to “beat the girl’s ass” and even harm the infant.

According to the affidavit, the source had two additional phone calls with Spencer that investigators recorded. During the first call, Spencer explained that wanted to hire someone who could help her break into the other woman’s house and “tie up any person that would interfere with what she has to do.” The second call was about setting up a meeting between Spencer and the hired hitman.

The affidavit adds that there had been an ongoing feud between Spencer and the intended victim. The other woman had filed a restraining order against Spencer but the temporary injunction was dismissed in early August.

2. Spencer Wanted Help From a Hired Hitman But Intended to Shoot the Victim Herself: Deputies

The “hitman” Spencer met with was actually an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the affidavit, Spencer met with the agent in-person in a restaurant parking lot on September 2. Their conversation was recorded.

Spencer told the man she wanted him to break into the victim’s house with her and restrain the woman “before she could grab her gun.” Spencer clarified that she would shoot the victim herself.

Spencer said the victim had a 10-year-old daughter and that she wanted the agent to tie the child up to prevent her from seeking help. The agent asked Spencer if she wanted to “do anything to the kids.” According to the affidavit, Spencer responded, “Honestly I want to hurt the damn baby but I’m not that type of person.”

Later in the conversation, Spencer provided more context into why she wanted revenge against the victim. She explained that she and her husband had been trying to conceive a child and that they specifically wanted a boy. Spencer was upset that not only was her husband cheating on her but that his mistress had given birth to a male child.

3. Spencer Detailed Her Plan for an Alibi to the Undercover Agent

Spencer planned to stage her movements to make it appear she was out of town at the time of the shooting. Spencer explained to the undercover agent that she would create an alibi for herself by leaving her vehicle and cellphone at her cousin’s house, which was located two hours away. Spencer said she would borrow someone else’s car to reach the victim’s house.

Spencer also said she would wear gloves in order to avoid getting gun powder on her hands. According to the affidavit, Spencer planned to give the undercover agent the gun after the crime was committed.

To buy more time, Spencer explained during the conversation with the undercover agent that she wanted to carry out the shooting during the victim’s weekend “so she doesn’t have to go to work the next day.” Spencer added that the intended victim was a corrections deputy at the Brevard County Jail.

According to the report, Spencer told the undercover agent she wanted to get this done before her birthday, which was September 26. Spencer said the killing would be her “birthday gift.” Spencer agreed to pay the undercover agent $2,000 to help her.

The undercover agent told Spencer he would “scope” the victim’s house and get back to her within a few days. Investigators showed the original source pictures from the meet-up and she confirmed that Spencer was the person in the vehicle with the undercover agent.

4. Spencer Was Charged With Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Murder

A warrant for Spencer’s arrest was filed on September 3 and she was arrested hours later, inmate records show. Spencer was initially booked into the Brevard County Jail. But she was later transferred to the Seminole County Jail since the intended victim still works at the Brevard County Jail.

Spencer had her first court appearance the following day. She was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder, which is a first-degree felony. She also faces a second-degree felony charge of solicitation to commit occupied burglary with battery.

The judge set bond at $350,000. If Spencer was able to post it, she would be required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Court records also show Spencer would be prohibited from going anywhere near the victim or the victim’s workplace. A formal arraignment hearing was scheduled for October 1.

5. Spencer Is a Certified Nursing Assistant

Spencer has been a certified nursing assistant since 2009. Florida Department of Health records show her current license is active until May 2021 and she did not have any disciplinary actions on her record.

According to Brevard County property records, Spencer and her husband have been living in the area since at least 2016. They own a home in Palm Bay, a city located along the Atlantic Ocean about 75 miles southeast of Orlando. County records show Spencer and her husband bought their house in April 2016 for $142,000.

