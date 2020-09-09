Photos & Videos Show Apocalyptic Red Skies in Oregon Amid Wildfires

Twitter Photos of blood-red skies in Oregon went viral on September 9 as wildfires continue to burn in parts of the state.

As multiple wildfires continue to ravage parts of Oregon, photos and videos showcasing the state’s apocalyptic-like skies are making the rounds on social media.

Fires in the Santiam Canyon area “and around Oregon” pushed smoke into the Willamette Valley beginning on Monday, according to The Salem Reporter.

The result has been blood-red and burnt-orange-splashed skies, according to social media pictures.

“On Tuesday morning, Salem residents woke to dark orange and red skies,” The Salem Reporter indicated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Have Taken to Social Media to Document the Insidious & Awe-Inspiring Skies

While some users detailed their awe and fascination with the haunting skies, others expressed fear.

Below are some of the responses:

On reddit, a photo was posted under a thread with the caption:

“Oregon skies are a blood red as a result of the California Fires. This was taken in the middle of the day.”

Oregon skies are a blood red as a result of the California Fires. This was taken in the middle of the day. from nextfuckinglevel

Another posted by KPTV shows a portrait of deep-red skies in Stayton around 11 in the morning:

Footage taken in the town of Lyons shows burnt-orange skies accompanied by a thick haze.

One Twitter user compared the imagery to that of planet mars.

Multiple Wildfires Continue to Burn in Parts of Oregon & Southwest Washington

KGW8 reported that multiple wildfires are continuing to burn throughout the Portland metro area, as well as surrounding areas.

The Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, issued “the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to three major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters,” the outlet disclosed.

Several evacuation notices have been given, KGW8 continued.

As of Tuesday morning, Salem’s air quality was considered moderate, according to The Salem Reporter, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

