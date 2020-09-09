Photos & Videos Show Apocalyptic Red Skies in Oregon Amid Wildfires

As multiple wildfires continue to ravage parts of Oregon, photos and videos showcasing the state’s apocalyptic-like skies are making the rounds on social media.

Fires in the Santiam Canyon area “and around Oregon” pushed smoke into the Willamette Valley beginning on Monday, according to The Salem Reporter.

We’re on fire here in Oregon. Red skies all day and everything is covered with ash. I’m so sad and slightly panicked. 🌲🙏🏻 — Janine Lindemulder (@msjaninelinde) September 9, 2020

The result has been blood-red and burnt-orange-splashed skies, according to social media pictures.

“On Tuesday morning, Salem residents woke to dark orange and red skies,” The Salem Reporter indicated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Have Taken to Social Media to Document the Insidious & Awe-Inspiring Skies

While some users detailed their awe and fascination with the haunting skies, others expressed fear.

Below are some of the responses:

This was Oregon. At noon. No filter, just the state ablaze. Hot embers the size of marbles were falling from the sky. pic.twitter.com/UzGJFlBknr — Care (@carolinsker) September 9, 2020

On reddit, a photo was posted under a thread with the caption:

“Oregon skies are a blood red as a result of the California Fires. This was taken in the middle of the day.”

Another posted by KPTV shows a portrait of deep-red skies in Stayton around 11 in the morning:

BREAKING: Marion County has now declared State of Emergency as wildfires, evacuations grow. https://t.co/OIRn5gSRWJ https://t.co/i8lSndaM9h — KATU News (@KATUNews) September 8, 2020

Footage taken in the town of Lyons shows burnt-orange skies accompanied by a thick haze.

Just entered the town of Lyons.. it’s still here. Heading toward mill city pic.twitter.com/a8Hotd1yiV — Wayne Havrelly (@Havrelly) September 8, 2020

Another heart-sinking video. This is from Dillon Zwicker. He took the video while driving through Mehama. He’s driving by Gene’s Meat Market, which has burned to the ground. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/sXDlTMJMnt — Genevieve Reaume (@GenevieveReaume) September 9, 2020

This is an unedited photo of the sky near Salem Oregon at around 7 pm today. pic.twitter.com/SayT87BDY2 — RyanToh911 (@RyanToh911) September 9, 2020

RED SKIES, SMALL TOWN IN OREGON, 12:22PM PT TODAY!pic.twitter.com/sVWW4eH7Dq — iammix 🔔 (@iammix24) September 9, 2020

Shocking images from Salem Oregon today at 4 p.m. via @Clypian pic.twitter.com/INIogRAq40 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 8, 2020

One Twitter user compared the imagery to that of planet mars.

Salem, Oregon looking like mars at 4:30pm today pic.twitter.com/hUuBCrMDpI — John Notarianni (@jnot) September 8, 2020

Multiple Wildfires Continue to Burn in Parts of Oregon & Southwest Washington

Oregon is waking up to several #wildfires all around the state. We are seeing multiple areas with heavy smoke, down power lines, road debris, & road closures. If you must drive, drive slow, headlights on & check your route- https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg pic.twitter.com/DBSlgOqw7y — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 8, 2020

KGW8 reported that multiple wildfires are continuing to burn throughout the Portland metro area, as well as surrounding areas.

The Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, issued “the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to three major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters,” the outlet disclosed.

Several evacuation notices have been given, KGW8 continued.

As of Tuesday morning, Salem’s air quality was considered moderate, according to The Salem Reporter, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Milwaukee Cop Tells Cuffed Man ‘You’re Dead’ in Disturbing Film